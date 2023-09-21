Chrisean Rock Under Fire For Using Baby Carrier Improperly

Chrisean Rock has been under fire as of late after a fan spotted her at Walmart with her newborn son. They managed to sneak a video of the reality star, which has now sparked a great deal of debate. In the clip, the infant is seen strapped into a baby carrier on his mother's chest. Social media users were quick to note how he doesn't look properly supported by the device, and appears to be hanging in an uncomfortable and potentially unsafe position.

Countless viewers are now expressing concern for the newborn, and accusing the 23-year-old of being an unfit mother. "This looks really bad," one Instagram commenter writes. "The baby has no support and is supposed to be more secure." While some are going in on Chrisean, others are coming to the new mother's defense. "You can support instead of criticizing," a commenter notes.

Chrisean Rock Criticized For The Way Chrisean Jr. Is Hanging Off Of Her

Though it's clear that adapting to motherhood can be challenging, it doesn't look like social media users will be letting this one slide. Unfortunately, this also isn't the first time Chrisean's been accused of making the wrong move since her son's arrival. She's been facing some criticism for choosing to take the newborn out in public so early in his life, especially since his celebrity parent is sure to draw attention. Chrisean's also raised some eyebrows by featuring Chrisean Jr. in music videos, bringing him along to the studio with her, and more.

It doesn't look like Chrisean's receptive to the feedback, however, as she recently took to social media to clap back. "What advice are you giving me, the f**k?" she asked. "Nine times out of ten, I got way more money than advice any of y'all giving me." What do you think of the backlash Chrisean Rock is receiving over the clip? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Chrisean Rock.

