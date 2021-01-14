Walmart
- MusicSnoop Dogg & Master P Sue Walmart Over "Diabolical Actions": What We Know About The Snoop Cereal LawsuitMaster P claims he and Snoop Dogg are fighting for equal rights in corporate America after they reportedly sued Walmart and Post Consumer Brands over Snoop Cereal "sabotage." By Axl Banks
- MusicSnoop Dogg & Master P Sue Walmart For Allegedly Sabotaging Their Cereal BrandThey're accusing the store of deliberately hiding their cereal.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Boom Security Footage Surfaces After He Was Accused Of Groping ChildrenDespite the controversy, Lil Boom says he's "not going anywhere."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNLE Choppa Mistaken For Chris Brown By Walmart Employee: WatchLuckily, NLE Choppa didn't seem too offended.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSukihana Blesses Two Mothers With A Grocery Shopping SpreeThis random act of kindness had not only filled their kitchens but also their hearts. By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Under Fire For Using Baby Carrier ImproperlySocial media users are expressing concern over the way Chrisean Rock's son was hanging off of her at Walmart.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicGunna & Goodr's Charity Event Canceled Over Security ConcernsGunna's charity event scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to security concerns.By Cole Blake
- CrimeVirginia Walmart Shooting: 6 Confirmed Dead Along With GunmanAndre Bing, a team leader at Walmart, reportedly opened fire, killing and injuring several of his co-workers.By Erika Marie
- CrimeMan Steals Plane, Threatens to Crash It Into A WalmartThe pilot has since landed the plane.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureSukihana Shows Off Her Plan B Stash After CVS, Walmart, & Rite Aid Limit PurchasesCVS told NBC this morning that the limits are to "ensure equitable access and consistent supply" for everyone.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureWalmart Apologizes For Juneteenth Ice Cream, Pulls Product Off Of Shelves: ReportThe backlash about this was heavy and the company was quick to react.By Erika Marie
- CrimeNew Footage Questions DaBaby's Self-Defense Claim From 2018 Wal-Mart KillingDaBaby claimed self-defense back in 2018 after killing Jaylin Craig in a Walmart.By Alexander Cole
- BeefCalboy & DaBaby Beef Rages On: "Let's Talk About Unsolved Murders"Calboy takes more shots at DaBaby, seemingly mentioning the rapper's infamous Walmart shooting during a rant on Instagram Live.By Alex Zidel
- GramYoung Thug Fans Fall Victim To Internet Rumor In Walmart Check OutFans apparently flocked Walmart in hopes that Young Thug would cover their bills this holiday season. By Aron A.
- GossipCousin Of Man Killed In DaBaby Walmart Shooting Speaks Out & Calls Him "A Killer & A Menace"A woman claiming to be the cousin of Jaylin Craig, the man who DaBaby fatally shot in a Walmart in 2018, speaks out and tells her side of the story.By Alex Zidel
- StreetwearWalmart Pulls Yeezy Foam Runner Knockoffs Following Kanye West LawsuitThe removal of the knockoffs arrives just days after the music mogul filed the lawsuit against the corporation. By Madusa S.
- SneakersAdidas Yeezy Foam Runner Fakes Continues To Run RampantAfter Walmart took down fakes that were being sold on their website, it seems like bootleg Foam Runner's continue to be a problem.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersKanye West Sues Walmart For Allegedly Selling Foam Runner CloneWalmart claims the shoe was being sold by a third-party seller and that they had nothing to do with the knock-off.By Alexander Cole
- RandomWalmart Responds To Racism Accusations After Customers Receive N-Word EmailCustomers took to social media to complain that they received an offensive email from the mega-chain retailer.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearKanye West's Yeezy & Wal-Mart Disputing Over Logo Similarities: ReportWalmart claims Kanye West's Yeezy filed a trademark application with a logo that is similar to theirs.
By Aron A.
- MusicDaBaby Addresses Walmart Killing In New SongDaBaby is returning with a new single tonight called "Masterpiece".By Alex Zidel