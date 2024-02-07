Snoop Dogg & Master P Sue Walmart Over "Diabolical Actions": What We Know About The Snoop Cereal Lawsuit

Snoop Dogg and Master P embarked on a journey to bring Black-owned brands to households across America. However, the launch of Snoop Cereal hasn’t gone without its headaches. On Tuesday, Feb. 6th, Snoop Dogg and Master P filed a lawsuit against Walmart and food manufacturer Post Consumer Brands, alleging a conspiracy to undermine their recently launched breakfast cereal enterprise. Below, we’ll be breaking down everything you need to know about the legal battle but first, let’s look at the inception of Snoop Cereal and its parent company, Broadus Foods.

A New Player In The Cereal Game

Since leaving Death Row to join No Limit in the South, Snoop Dogg, known offstage as Calvin Broadus, has held a tight bond with Percy Miller, more famously referred to as Master P. In 2022, the two joined forces to establish Broadus Foods, which would introduce two new cereal brands: Snoop Cereal and Momma Snoop.

Last summer saw the launch of Snoop Cereal, offering enticing varieties such as Cinnamon Toasteez, Fruity Hoopz with Marshmallows, and Frosted Drizzlers. However, this venture wasn't their first attempt. The pair had previously tried to introduce Snoop Loopz in 2022, only to face a trademark infringement claim from Kellogg, the owner of Froot Loops.

Master P hailed Snoop Cereal as the inaugural Black-owned cereal company in the United States under the umbrella of parent company Broadus Foods. Then, they struck a partnership with Post Consumer Brands to help facilitate the production of the cereal. It was a move that appeared to be a step in the right direction to help shape a more inclusive industry. However, recent events paint a different picture altogether.

Allegations Of Sabotage

Attorney Ben Crump, representing Snoop Dogg and Master P, has announced a lawsuit against Post Foods and Walmart. Crump alleges that Post Foods engaged in deceptive practices to sabotage the Snoop Cereal brand, while Walmart obstructed its placement on store shelves.

According to reports from Billboard, the lawsuit alleges a series of "diabolical actions" and "underhanded dealings" orchestrated by Post Consumer Brands to stifle the growth of Broadus Foods. The crux of the matter seems to stem from the rappers' refusal to relinquish full control of their company to Post. As a result, Post purportedly engaged in covert tactics to undermine Snoop Cereal's presence in retail spaces, particularly at Walmart.

The Battle Against Retail Obstruction

The lawsuit contends that Post collaborated with Walmart to impede the placement of Snoop Cereal on store shelves. Claims suggest that despite the product being available, it was deliberately marked as out of stock and concealed in stockrooms, effectively preventing it from reaching consumers. These alleged actions, coded to prevent the product from being displayed, highlight the extent of the alleged collusion between the food manufacturer and the retail giant.

Response From The Defendants

As the legal battle unfolds, neither Post Consumer Brands nor Walmart have issued official responses to the allegations. Walmart, however, released a statement affirming that the company “values our relationships with our suppliers…” They added, “And we have a strong history of supporting entrepreneurs. Many factors affect the sales of any given product, including consumer demand, seasonality and price to name a few. We will respond as appropriate with the court once we are served with the complaint.”

Snoop Dogg nor Master P have issued any specific statements regarding the matter. However, the No Limit founder shared a suggestive caption surrounding the lawsuit on Instagram. “We are building a family brand. Dr Martin Luther King showed us how to dream, fought racism and guess what? We’re doing the same in corporate America for equal rights for everybody.

Conclusion

Through their company, Broadus Foods, Snoop Dogg and Master P aim to foster economic empowerment by diversifying the grocery store landscape and providing opportunities for minority-owned food products and brands. Their commitment to this cause underscores a broader mission to challenge systemic inequalities and pave the way for inclusive entrepreneurship in the food industry.

As the legal saga unfolds, the case of Snoop Dogg and Master P versus Walmart and Post Consumer Brands serves as a microcosm of larger battles for economic equity and corporate accountability within the business world. It's a reminder that even in the realm of breakfast cereals, the fight for justice and opportunity persists.