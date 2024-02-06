Snoop Dogg & Master P Sue Walmart For Allegedly Sabotaging Their Cereal Brand

In one of the strangest stories of 2024 so far, Snoop Dogg is taking on Walmart and Post Foods in court. At the center of the debate is a cereal that Snoop and Master P created that is fittingly called Snoop Cereal. In a statement made by their attorney they told the story of marketing the brand. “To expand their reach, Snoop Dogg and Master P approached major brands to engage in a partnership and promotion agreement to distribute Snoop Cereal with national retailers. However, despite one company agreeing to the agreement, it allegedly sabotaged the success of Snoop Cereal by preventing it from reaching consumers through deceptive practices.”

The company in question is Post Foods, which distributed the cereal to Walmart. “Post Foods allegedly used deceptive practices to sabotage the success of Snoop Cereal, such as intentionally holding boxes of Snoop Cereal in the stockrooms of Walmart stores, marked with ‘no location’ coding, preventing them from being placed on store shelves,” a tweet made by their attorney reads. The cereal, which was originally called Snoop Loopz, was first crafted back in 2022.

Snoop Dogg And Master P Suing Over Cereal Hiding

The Grammys took place over the weekend and Snoop Dogg was paying attention. Artists like Lana Del Rey and Nicki Minaj once again failed to win their first Grammys. That sparked quite a bit of controversy online and Snoop Dogg chimed in. He took to Instagram to share a post about his own Grammys history. The rap legend has scored 16 nominations in his stories career without a single win.

Snoop has also continued to release new music even decades into his career. Just last month he teamed up with Griselda rapper Benny The Butcher for a collaboration called "Back Again." The song landed on Benny's highly-anticipated new album Everybody Can't Go alongside a variety of other impressive features. What do you think of Snoop Dogg and Master P suing Walmart for allegedly sabotaging their cereal? Let us know in the comment section below.

