Snoop Dogg Shades The Grammys In New Instagram Post

With the Grammys taking place over the weekend there's been a lot of discussion over which artists are being snubbed for their work. Many thought that SZA deserved the Album Of The Year award for her landmark SOS, though it ultimately went to Taylor Swift's Midnights. It was an eerily similar reaction to last year when the award went to Harry Styles for Harry's House over what many felt was the more deserving album, Beyonce's Renaissance. While some artists like Miley Cyrus and Victoria Monet took home their first-ever awards, there were also widespread complaints about certain artists who have never taken home a Grammy.

In the pop world, the focus was on Lana Del Rey. Last year the singer released her critically lauded album did you know that there's a tunnel under ocean blvd. The album contained one of the most acclaimed and beloved songs of the entire year "A&W." The album and song were nominated four times with an additional nominations for her Jon Baptiste collab "Candy Necklace." After none of them took home their awards she now has 11 nominations and no wins. Similarly, Nicki Minaj lost both of her nominations this year bringing her total to 12 nominations and no wins. That came in spite of the fact that the Grammys account even mistakenly tweeted that she had won the Best Rap Song award. Now Snoop Dogg is getting in on some similar criticism.

Snoop Dogg Calls Out The Grammys For His Lack Of Wins

Out pacing both Nicki and Lana in terms of nominations without a win is Snoop Dogg. It's hard to believe one of the most legendary figures in the history of rap has never won a Grammy, but it's true. His earliest nomination came decades ago at the 36th Grammys. There he was up for Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group for his Dr. Dre collab "Nuthin' But A 'G' Thang."

In 2024 he now stands at 16 total nominations without a single win. His most recent nomination technically comes from Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp A Butterfly. But his most recent nomination for his actual music came two years earlier. That's when Reincarnated was up for Best Reggae Album. What do you think of Snoop Dogg criticizing the Grammys for how often he's been nominated with no wins? Let us know in the comment section below.

