Victoria Monet Wins Best R&B Album Grammy With "Jaguar II"

Victoria Monet secured a win in the Best R&B Album category at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night with her project, Jaguar II. In doing so, she beat out Babyface (Girls Night Out), Summer Walker (Clear 2: Soft Life EP), Emily King (Special Occasion), and Coco Jones (What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)).

Despite being active in the industry for over a decade, Jaguar II marked Monet's debut studio album. She's been nominated for three Grammys prior to 2024 for work she contributed to songs by Ariana Grande as well as Chloe and Halle Bailey.

Read More: Lil Durk & J. Cole Win Best Melodic Rap Performance Grammy For "All My Life"

Victoria Monet Arrives At Grammy Awards

Los Angeles, CA - February 04: (L-R) John Gaines, Victoria Monét and Hazel Monét arrives on the Red Carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Among those to praise Monet on social media in response to the win was her frequent collaborator, Ariana Grande. 'I am so deeply proud of you and happy for you there are no words," Grande wrote on Instagram. "You have worked so hard and given so much of yourself to this industry for so, so long while quietly being in your absolute own league. We've talked about this happening since the day we met and over many tour bus sleepovers. It is the greatest joy to see the goodness you have poured into others, into your collaborators (I am so incredibly lucky to be one of them) over the years pouring right back into you. Happy does not begin to cover it. This is your motherf*ckin MOMENT!!!!!" Check out Monet's response below.

Victoria Monet Reacts To Ariana Grande Praise On The Red Carpet

Victoria Monét gets emotional reacting to Ariana Grande congratulating her on her first #GRAMMYs win. pic.twitter.com/1q47TtQoKK — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 4, 2024

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Lil Durk, Killer Mike, J. Cole, and more artists took home awards. Be on the lookout for further updates on Victoria Monet as well as the rest of the 2024 Grammy Awards on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Travis Scott Fans React To Killer Mike Winning Best Rap Album Over "Utopia"

[Via]