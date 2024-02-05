Travis Scott Fans React To Killer Mike Winning Best Rap Album Over "Utopia"

Travis Scott fans were in an uproar on social media after Killer Mike took home the awards for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night. Overall, the ceremony marked Scott's 10th losing nomination over the course of his career. He's still yet to win.

"Travis Scott deserved this one especially after the grammys disaster of 2018," one user wrote on Twitter. Another shared a highlight reel of LeBron James with the caption: "The Grammys when it comes to always robbing Travis Scott off AOTY." One fan tweeted: "Listen I like it. But I'm telling you right now pretentious whites who 'aren't really into rap' really f*ck with Run the Jewels and Killer Mike. See it with a lot of my festival friends. I liked all the albums nominated and am happy for him. But it's not AOTY IMO."

Killer Mike Celebrates His Grammy Win

Killer Mike accepts the "Best Rap Album" award for "Michael" on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards pre-telecast show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans React To Travis Scott's Grammys Loss

In addition to Killer Mike, other nominees in the Best Rap Album category included Metro Boomin (HEROES & VILLAINS), Nas (King’s Disease III), and Drake & 21 Savage (Her Loss). Among Scott's other losses have been a nomination for Astroworld in the Best Album category in 2019 as well as losing nominations for "Sicko Mode" in both Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song the same year. Check out his fans' reactions to the latest disappointment below.

Other Grammy winners from Sunday so far include Lil Durk and J. Cole, Dave Chappelle, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on the 2024 Grammy Awards on HotNewHipHop.

