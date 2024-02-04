Killer Mike Sweeps Best Rap Album, Song, & Performance At 2024 Grammys

Killer Mike swept his three nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards including wins for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance with his track “Scientists & Engineers," as well as Best Rap Album for Michael. They mark his first Grammy wins since 2003, when he took home Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for his work on Outkast's “The Whole World.”

He shared his Best Rap Performance award with featured artists André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane. For Best Rap Song, André 3000, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Tim Moore, and Dion Wilson all share the win as well.

Killer Mike On Stage At The Grammys

Los Angeles, CA - February 04: Killer Mike accepts the award for Rap Song at the 66th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

As for the Best Rap Album category, other nominees included Metro Boomin (HEROES & VILLAINS), Nas (King’s Disease III), Travis Scott (Utopia), and Drake & 21 Savage (Her Loss). For Best Rap Song, Doja Cat (“Attention”), Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (“Barbie World” feat. Aqua), and Drake & 21 Savage (“Rich Flex”), all had a chance to win. Finally, with Best Rap Performance, there was Baby Keem (“The Hillbillies” feat. Kendrick Lamar), Black Thought (“Love Letter”), Coi Leray ("Players"), and Drake & 21 Savage (“Rich Flex”). Check out the moment Mike took the stage to accept his awards below.

Killer Mike Celebrates His Grammy Wins

<p dir="ltr" lang="en">.@KillerMike celebrates sweeping the rap category at the 2024 Grammy Awards.pic.twitter.com/menmut3oaK — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) February 4, 2024

When Killer Mike accepted his Michael win, he was elated, shouting “It’s a sweep! It’s a sweep! It’s a sweep!” into the microphone. Other winners from the night so far have included Victoria Monét, who won Best R&B Album, Dave Chappelle, who won Best Comedy Album, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Killer Mike as well as the Grammy Awards on HotNewHipHop.

