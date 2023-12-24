Killer Mike Believes He Has The Rap Album Of The Year

"MICHAEL" is among the most sonically versatile, thematically well-rounded, and emotionally powerful works of art this decade.

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - December 11, 2023

Killer Mike has had too amazing of a career for preoccupations of humility, and he knows how special his art is. Moreover, he recently spoke to HipHopDX at the ONE Music Fest about his new album MICHAEL and about how it's the rap album of the year. Of course, the Grammys certainly agree to some extent, as they nominated the project for the Best Rap Album category alongside Her Loss, UTOPIA, King's Disease 3, and HEROES & VILLAINS. However, the Dungeon Family MC saw past the competition and identified how his album is thematically unlike much of what we see in the genre today. That distinction is indicative of its introspection, quality of craft, and richness of perspective that he does a great job of conveying.

"If you're a Black man and you heard MICHAEL, you’ve heard your own experience in this life,” Killer Mike expressed on Saturday (December 23). “It’s songs on there that talk about the love and solidarity of women, from your mother to your aunts to your wife. It’s songs on there that, for the first time, celebrate the junkie, and not the person that has them addicted.

MICHAEL Is The Rap Album Of The Year, Killer Mike Defends

"I don’t say that lightly, when I say, ‘album of the year,’" Killer Mike continued. "This album pushed the emotions of masculinity past where rap had prior. It acknowledges women– Black women– that evolved me in a different way. It acknowledges addiction in a radically different way. So when I say that, I don’t say that lightly. And I don’t say that to play. Because if I didn’t, I wouldn’t say it. If you're a Black man, a working class man, or the women who love them, you should lay your ears on [MICHAEL]."

Mike Thanks HipHopDX

In addition, the Run The Jewels member also thanked HipHopDX for crowning the LP the Album of the Year. More than just boast about the project's quality, it's heartening to see him celebrate it with others as he should, and to see others celebrate his work in kind. Furthermore, with over twenty years in the game, Mike deserves nothing less. For more news and the latest updates on Killer Mike, check back in with HNHH.

