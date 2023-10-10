Killer Mike’s “MOTHERLESS” Receives Tear-Jerking Remake With Robert Glasper & Eryn Allen Kane

Killer Mike's 2023 record, MICHAEL, has been a big success. It will surely end up on a lot of critics and listeners' end-of-the-year lists for best rap albums. Mike put out one of the most personal projects of the year as well. On top of that, there is no shortage of bangers and standout performances. Some of the best songs land on here, too. You have tracks like "MAYNARD VIGNETTE," "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS," and plenty others to name.

However, easily the most passionate song on the entire LP, "MOTHERLESS," just got some amazing updates. Even though the song is already pretty flawless, Robert Glasper worked his magic. For those who do not know, Glasper is a big contributor to some of the best rap albums over the past few years. He has lots of credits on Kendrick Lamar's jazz rap classic, To Pimp A Butterfly. Now, he just turned "MOTHERLESS" into even more of a tender cut.

Read More: Homixide Gang And Pi’erre Bourne Team Up For “What It Is ?!”

Listen To "MOTHERLESS - Robert Glasper Rendition" From Killer Mike, Robert Glasper, And Eryn Allen Kane

Glasper strips down the instrumental to a piano ballad. There are no drums, bass, or any of it. It allows for Mike's lyrics and emotions to shine through perfectly. When the rapper gets into his spoken word bit at the end, you will break down like he does. Glasper really did his thing with this one and it is one of the best musical moments of the year.

What are your initial thoughts on "MOTHERLESS - Robert Glasper Rendition" from Killer Mike, Robert Glasper, and Eryn Allen Kane? Is this the most emotional song of 2023? Do you prefer this version over the original song? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Killer Mike, as well as all of the hottest song releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

I asked Betty for her prayers over my generation (Mother)

And I asked Niecy, "Keep me through my trials and tribulations" (Sometimes)

Death'll come like thief in night and steal your joy away (And sometimes)

Have you askin', "God, why You forsake your boy, today?" (I said sometimes)

Is this a blessing or a curse, or just some other s***? (Sometimes, I need)

No matter what, I'm numb as f*** 'cause I'm still motherless (You)

Read More: COLOM81AN Delivers Incredible Vibes On New Song “Come My Way”