remake
- TVKenya Barris Details Plan For "The Wizard Of Oz" In Inglewood: What We KnowKenya Barris has been working hard on his "Wizard Of Oz" script for years. Here's everything we know about the film so far.By TeeJay Small
- MusicTimbaland Critics Think He's Trying To Recreate Aaliyah With Anna MargoSocial media users have a lot to say about Timbaland and Anna Margo's new song, "My Way."By Caroline Fisher
- SongsKiller Mike's "MOTHERLESS" Receives Tear-Jerking Remake With Robert Glasper & Eryn Allen KaneIf this does not make you cry or have you think deeper about life, then we do not know what to tell you. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsJoell Ortiz & L'Orange Put Their "Doors Up" On New SingleThis remake breathes new, eerie, and cavernous life into the original.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsDDG Sings Along To Halle Bailey's "The Little Mermaid" SongDDG sang alongside to one of Halle Bailey's "The Little Mermaid" songs during a recent live stream.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJack Harlow's "White Men Can't Jump" Remake Earns Mixed Reviews On TwitterSeveral NBA cameos appear in the new film, including Blake Griffin and Tyler Herro.By Hayley Hynes
- TVAlicia Keys Recruits Female Musicians In A Classical Rework Of "If I Ain’t Got You"Alica Keys Performs "If I ain't Got You" with 70 women of color.By Madison Murray
- Pop CultureFans Angry Over Live-Action Flounder In "The Little Mermaid"Fans are not happy with the way some of the characters look in the live action remake of "The Little Mermaid."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureHilary Duff Recreates Infamous "That's So Gay" PSA 14 Years Later: WatchThe "Lizzie McGuire" star appeared in a 2008 "Think Before You Speak" PSA, condemning the use of homophobic slurs.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CulturePost Malone Puts His Spin On "Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers" Theme For New MoviePosty is making money moves!By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureFKA Twigs To Star Beside Bill Skarsgård In "The Crow" RebootTwigs previously appeared in Shia LaBeouf's "Honey Boy."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJack Harlow Admits He Didn't Watch "White Men Can't Jump" Until Being Cast In The RebootHarlow attended the Met Gala last night wearing Givenchy.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJon Batiste To Make Acting Debut In "The Color Purple" RemakeJon Batiste has been cast in the upcoming remake of "The Color Purple."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNetflix's "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" Reboot Trailer Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine: WatchLeatherface is back from a five-decade-long hibernation on February 18th.By Hayley Hynes
- EntertainmentKevin Hart To Play Gary Coleman's Role In "Diff'Rent Strokes" Live RemakeKevin hart and Damon Williams will recreate roles on the iconic show.By Milca P.
- MoviesBobby Brown Briefly Reacts To News Of "The Bodyguard" RemakeBrown simply isn't for it. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureWhitney Houston's "The Bodyguard" Gets Remake, Fans Aren't HappyThe classic 1992 starred Houston and Kevin Costner and would earn the title of having one of the greatest film soundtracks in history.By Erika Marie
- MoviesZack Snyder Says He Wants To Remake "The Wrestler" & Cast Amy AdamsZack Snyder says he plans to remake "The Wrestler" and wants Amy Adams to star.By Cole Blake
- MoviesLisaRaye Debates If Draya Michele Or Joseline Hernandez Should Remake "Diamond"The actress chimed in with her opinion regarding her breakout role in Ice Cube's 1998 film, "The Players Club."By Erika Marie