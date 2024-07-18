King Combs Gets Ripped To Shreds For Upcoming LL Cool J Remake

BYCaroline Fisher427 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Launches In The UK With An Airport Themed Party
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: King Combs attends the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III launch in the UK with an airport themed party based on beloved multiplayer map Terminal on November 09, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III )
Critics think King Combs should have left this hit alone.

Despite Diddy's ongoing legal issues, his son King Combs has been hard at work on new music. Unfortunately, however, not all of it has been well received. Earlier this week, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to preview a song he has on the way with Cash Cobain, which samples LL Cool J's 2002 hit "Luv U Better." The 90s-inspired teaser shows a party scene featuring Combs' girlfriend Raven Tracy, and several others taking shots. He took a more explicit approach to the reimagined track, switching the lyrics “I’m gone love you better” to “I’m gone f*ck you better.”

Combs also used some bars from Fabolous' 2009 "Throw It In The Bag (Remix)" featuring Drake, though he made some small changes to his verse. “If my lady like to eat Imma buy her restaurants/ And she such a boss b*tch she can hire who she want/ She can help me blow this za — she the fire to my blunt,” he raps, for example. He used the term "za" in the remake while Fabolous used "green" in the original.

Read More: King Combs Catches Flack For Lewd Pictures Of His Girlfriend Amid Diddy Scandal

King Combs Previews "Luv U Better" Remake

Social media users were quick to call Combs out, accusing him of being unoriginal and insisting that the iconic track should have been left alone. "All he does is sample songs horribly," one Instagram user writes in The Shade Room's comments section. "If I was already rich I wouldn’t even try to rap and embarrass myself like this lol smh," another adds. "We already lived through this era, create your own," someone else says.

What do you think of King Combs' "Luv U Better" remake teaser? What about all of the criticism he's receiving for it online? Do you agree with social media users, or are they overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: King Combs Labels Diddy "The Greatest" In Last-Minute Father's Day Tribute

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...