King Combs Gets Ripped To Shreds For Upcoming LL Cool J Remake

Critics think King Combs should have left this hit alone.

Despite Diddy's ongoing legal issues, his son King Combs has been hard at work on new music. Unfortunately, however, not all of it has been well received. Earlier this week, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to preview a song he has on the way with Cash Cobain, which samples LL Cool J's 2002 hit "Luv U Better." The 90s-inspired teaser shows a party scene featuring Combs' girlfriend Raven Tracy, and several others taking shots. He took a more explicit approach to the reimagined track, switching the lyrics “I’m gone love you better” to “I’m gone f*ck you better.”

Combs also used some bars from Fabolous' 2009 "Throw It In The Bag (Remix)" featuring Drake, though he made some small changes to his verse. “If my lady like to eat Imma buy her restaurants/ And she such a boss b*tch she can hire who she want/ She can help me blow this za — she the fire to my blunt,” he raps, for example. He used the term "za" in the remake while Fabolous used "green" in the original.

King Combs Previews "Luv U Better" Remake

Social media users were quick to call Combs out, accusing him of being unoriginal and insisting that the iconic track should have been left alone. "All he does is sample songs horribly," one Instagram user writes in The Shade Room's comments section. "If I was already rich I wouldn’t even try to rap and embarrass myself like this lol smh," another adds. "We already lived through this era, create your own," someone else says.