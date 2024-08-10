King Combs & Raven Tracy Spark Pregnancy Rumors With Home Purchase

Diddy's son is taking big steps in his relationship.

It's been an undoubtedly hectic year for Diddy's son, Christian "King" Combs. Amid his father's various lawsuits, the 26-year-old has been hard at work on new music, beefed with 50 Cent, and dealt with some legal issues of his own. Now, it looks like he's also taken a major stride in his personal life. Earlier this week, King's girlfriend Raven Tracy took to Instagram to reveal why she's been noticeably absent from social media lately. She shared that she and King just purchased their home together, sharing a sweet clip of the two of them showing it off.

"Sorry I’ve been missing 💕 we just moved into our first house together. Thanking God, my GMA, Monica, & Kim for the blessings 💕," she captioned her post. Amid a flood of congratulatory messages in The Jasmine Brand's comments section, there are some fans speculating that a new house may not be the only addition to the couple's life this year.

King Combs & Raven Tracy Move In Together

"Pregnancy announcement coming soon," one Instagram user writes. "She’s prob prego. Congrats to the couple," someone else says. Others are taking note of Tracy's outfit, an oversized t-shirt and a pair of loosely fitting pants, suspecting that it could be her attempt to hide a growing bump. Obviously, at the time of writing, this is all purely speculation. Regardless, some social media users are completely convinced.

This wouldn't be the first pregnancy announcement social media users have gotten in recent weeks either. Earlier this month, Cardi B also announced that she's expecting a third child with her ex, Offset. What do you think of King Combs and his girlfriend Raven Tracy moving into their first house together this week? What about social media users speculating that she could be pregnant? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.