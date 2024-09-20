Diddy’s Son King Combs Parties With Girlfriend Raven Tracy After Father’s Arrest

King Combs appears to be doing well, considering the circumstances.

Diddy's family is undoubtedly going through a lot right now. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy Records founder was arrested in New York City following months of shocking allegations and lawsuits. According to TMZ, he was charged with "racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution." If found guilty, he could face a minimum of 15 years or a maximum of life in prison.

Despite the seriousness of his father's current legal issues, Diddy's son Christian "King" Combs was recently spotted with his girlfriend. He came out to support her at an event for her brand, Body by Raven Tracy. The two of them appeared to be in good spirits, with Tracy penning a heartfelt message about her partner on her Instagram Story shortly after.

King Combs Supports Raven Tracy At Brand Event

"Yall know i love my man i love my man i love my man," she wrote. "Don't f*ckin play wit me." Tracy also shared various photos of the two of them together, with King looking relatively unfazed. The photos arrive just after King's publicist Linda Luna found herself in a great deal of backlash for her response to Diddy's arrest.