Kanye West Claims Saint West & Adonis Graham Are Friends

Kanye West says that his son, Saint West, and Drake's son, Adonis Graham, are both friends. He wrote about their kids in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday afternoon. "Last year Saint told me 'me and Adonis are technically friends,'" West wrote without providing any further details. Saint is one of four children he shares with Kim Kardashian, while Adonis is Drake's only son with French model Sophie Brussaux.

Kanye West and Drake have been at odds for years, but lately, West's taken a softer stance on his longtime rival. In one recent post online, he admitted his regret for their beef. "I SAW A VIDEO OF DRAKE WALKING THROUGH HIS HOUSE AND SHOWING HE HAD A LIBRARY OF RYHME BOOKS," West wrote on X. "MAN I WISH I COULD HAVE SEEN AND REMEMBERED THIS WHEN MY JEALOUSY OVERTOOK ME… I LOVE DRAKE. IMA SAY THIS WHEN I DIE I NEED YOU TO SPEAK AT ME FUNERAL." While speaking with DJ Akademiks during a recent interview, he also suggested the Toronto rapper is a "million times better than Kendrick [Lamar] and a million times more important."

Kanye West's Antics

The post about Saint comes as Kanye West has been feuding with Kim Kardashian. He even accused his ex-wife of being an alleged "sex trafficker" in one post on social media. Additionally, he recently admitted he never wanted to have children with her. “I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her,” West told DJ Akademiks during their interview. “But that wasn’t God’s plan.” West also shares North, Chicago, and Psalm with Kardashian.

Kanye West also named his latest album, Bully, after Saint. “My son was playing with some kid and then he kicked him,” West recalled during an interview with Justin Laboy, earlier this year. “I asked my son, I said, ‘Why did you do that?’ And he said, ‘Cause he weak.' And I was like, ‘This man is really a bully right here.’"