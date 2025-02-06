Kanye West Reveals The Inspiration For His New Album "Bully"

Kanye West says that his son, Saint, served as the inspiration for the title of his new album, Bully. He explained how his idea for the project came to be during an interview with Justin Laboy on his The Download podcast.

“My son was playing with some kid and then he kicked him,” West recalled. “I asked my son, I said, ‘Why did you do that?’ And he said, ‘Cause he weak.' And I was like, ‘This man is really a bully right here.’ Don’t Saint do that? Just kick everybody and like push him over.” Saint is one of four children that West shares with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. They also have North, Chicago, and Psalm. Additionally, mentioned how living in Japan has been impacting him. “I love the temples. I love how people are with you, it’s just really respectful,” he explained. “And my wife said that in a past life I was a king, I was an emperor out here.”

Bianca Censori's Grammys Outfit Turns Heads

Speaking of West's wife, Bianca Censori has been making countless headlines in recent days for her antics at the Grammy Awards. While walking the red carpet alongside West, she dropped her fur coat to reveal she was wearing nothing but a sheer dress with no underwear. The controversial moment has been causing a huge stir on social media in the days since. The Daily Mail has even reported that Japanese investors backing some of West's upcoming concerts are furious.