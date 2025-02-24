Kanye West Sparks Debate After Listing SZA Among His 5 Favorite Artists

Kanye West has fans debating SZA's current standing after placing her among his top five current artists. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night, he wrote: “SZA IS TOP 5 ARTIST RIGHT NOW.” The praise comes as she prepares to co-headlines the Grand National Tour alongside Kendrick Lamar. The two also performed together at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. West didn't clarify who else would round out his top five.

Fans had mixed reactions to the opinion in the replies to Kanye West's post. "SZA's vulnerability is her superpower. She makes you feel something real, which is rare," one user agreed. Another joked: "At what chess? Checkers?" Others called on the two to collaborate as West prepares for the release of his next studio album, Bully. Some fans were just happy West finally said something that wasn't offensive.

When Is Kanye West Dropping Bully?

Kanye West has said that he intends to release Bully in celebration of on North West's birthday, June 15. Speaking with Justin LaBoy after his controversial appearance at the Grammy Awards with Bianca Censori, West explained: "That's when I'm bringing Bully out because that's her favorite album so far." While he choose the release date in honor of North, West also revealed that his son, Saint, inspired the title. “My son was playing with some kid and then he kicked him,” West recalled. “I asked my son, I said, ‘Why did you do that?’ And he said, ‘Cause he weak.' And I was like, ‘This man is really a bully right here.’ Don’t Saint do that? Just kick everybody and like push him over.”