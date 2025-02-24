"Bound To Fall In Love": Kim Kardashian Reveals She & Kanye West Are Still On Good Terms As Coparents

Kim Kardashian spoke on her coparenting with Kanye West while recalling their link-up at their daughter North West's "Lion King" show.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a very rocky relationship over the past few years, but it's nothing that their children can't heal. During a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim spoke on her coparenting bond with Kanye and how they always want what's best for their children. Specifically, she recalled when Ye pulled up to join the socialite in supporting their daughter North West at her Hollywood Bowl performance in Los Angeles for The Lion King 30th Anniversary – A Live-to-Film Concert Event in May of 2024. The Chicago artist praised North's "I Just Can't Wait To Be King" rendition and shared more sweet moments with their other kids.

"Her dad has been involved," Kim Kardashian said of Kanye West and their support of North West's performance. "And he came to rehearsal, and he's like, 'Can we change the graphics, like, to The Lion King?' You know, and I'm like, 'Of course, of course.' And I just look at them and I'm like, 'It will be a better production,' you know? Kanye and I want the best for the kids. And so, anytime we're here supporting our child, it's always good vibes."

Kanye West Twitter

However, many of Kim Kardashian's followers might raise their eyebrows at this given the Kanye West Twitter controversy that reignited in recent weeks. His latest engagement in antisemitism and overall provocative behavior involves his announcement of a "Swasticoin" cryptocurrency that he wants to launch, which obviously led to a lot of backlash. Despite how the former couple tries to keep the focus on their children, we can't imagine that this heavy context will become any easier to carry for anyone involved.

Also, we can't forget that Kim Kardashian previously shaded Kanye West concerning single parenting. "Feeling like sometimes you’re in this alone, even though we have great support systems and we have people around us,” she told Zoe Winkler on her podcast. “It’s not something that I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.’ And I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, [I'm] basically raising four kids by myself."

