North West Is The New King Of Pride Rock After Impassioned Performance Of This "Lion King" Soundtrack Classic: Watch

North West is continuing to soak up more musical experience as the weeks fly by. She has been picking up knowledge from the patriarch, especially during the chaotic VULTURES era. Those contributions came on "TALKING," one of its promo cuts. She turned in some pretty memorable vocals, perhaps the best out of the rest of the guests. Additionally, Miss Westie flashed her directorial skills by shooting a third music video for the song. Furthermore, it has been reported that her and pops are working on crafting her debut album Elementary School Dropout. But instead of taking time away from other opportunities, she is looking to improve in any way she can. North West recently did so with a dazzling Lion King showing.

According to TMZ, the eldest child portrayed the role of Simba from one of Disney's greatest films as part of a 30th Anniversary concert. The Lion King will officially turn three decades old June 24 and to help commemorate it, Disney created this two-day event. It kicked off yesterday (May 24) and will run through tonight at the famous Hollywood Bowl amphitheater in Los Angeles. Furthermore, it is serving double duty as a way to promote the live action film Mufasa: The Lion King out on December 20.

North West Is Kanye & Kim's Simba

North West was brought on stage to perform "I Just Can't Wait To Be King," which was one of many classics played from the award-winning soundtrack. Kanye, Kim, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Travis Barker were all in attendance. The proud Mufasa was seen snapping pictures and taking videos of Simba in what surely was a "circle of life" moment.

What are your thoughts on North West performing "I Just Can't Wait To Be King" at the Lion King 30th Anniversary event? Is she destined to become the next musician in the West family? Where do you rank the score for The Lion King all time? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding North West. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

