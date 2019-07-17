The Lion King
- MoviesBeyoncé’s Movie Performances, RankedQueen Bey has occasionally dabbled in impressive blockbusters.By Demi Phillips
- MusicBeyoncé Calls Young Girl Who Went Viral For Crying While Watching "Black Is King"Beyoncé gave a young fan the surprise of a lifetime with a phone call to the brown skin girl that went viral for a video of her crying while watching the beauty of "BLACK IS KING."By Keenan Higgins
- MusicVictoria Monet Reacts To Beyoncé's Competing Release Date Using Jungle CatsVictoria Monet used a hilarious video of jungle cats to explain the reason why she's delay the release of her debut album, "Jaguar": Beyoncé is coming.By Lynn S.
- MusicBeyoncé To Release "Black Is King" Visual Album On Disney+Beyoncé will be releasing a visual album called "Black Is King" on Disney+, inspired by "The Lion King: The Gift."By Lynn S.
- MusicBeyoncé's "Homecoming" Wins Grammy For Best Music FilmBey cashes in on one of her four nominations of the night. By Noah C
- MusicJason Weaver Went From "The Lion King" To A Music Career But It Felt "Unauthentic"He didn't feel like his ideas were being heard by the adults around him.By Erika Marie
- MusicElton John Criticizes "Lion King " Soundtrack, Says Only One Artist Is A Star Right NowThis will ruffle a few feathers.By Erika Marie
- MoviesJason Weaver Turned Down $2 Million "The Lion King" Offer In 1994 For Royalty DealHis mother negotiated a deal that he's still eating off of today.By Erika Marie
- TVBeyoncé Drops Trailer For Surprise Special Releasing Tomorrow"Making The Gift" is set to premiere tomorrow.By Cole Blake
- MoviesDisney Plans To Rerelease Classic '90s "Lion King" and "Aladdin" Video GamesDisney plans to profit on even more nostalgia.By Cole Blake
- MoviesDonald Glover's Movies Have Surpassed $3 Billion At The Box OfficeStarring in "The Lion King" definitely helps.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBeyoncé Accused Of Neglecting Kenyan Artists On "The Gift" ProjectBeyonce is fielding claims that the she should have included Kenyan artists on "The Lion King: The Gift" album.By Erika Marie
- MusicBeyonce Was Photoshopped Into "The Lion King" Cast Photo, Says John OliverBey's busy schedule called on Photoshop. By Chantilly Post
- Numbers"The Lion King" Destroys International Box Office With $269 Million DollarsFrom domestic to international, "The Lion King" continues to slay.By Aida C.
- Numbers"The Lion King" Breaks New Record With $192 Million Weekend Box OfficeThe numbers are in & "The Lion King" killed the box office. By Aida C.
- NumbersDisney's "The Lion King" Brings Home $78.5 Million On Its Opening Day"The Lion King" had a dazzling debut. By Aida C.
- Reviews"The Lion King" Is A Visual Triumph Lacking The Original's SpiritBurdened with trying to recreate one of the most beloved films of our time, Disney's 2019 version of The Lion King can't quite outrun the legacy of its predecessor. By Robert Blair
- Music VideosBeyonce Delivers Gorgeous Visuals For Extended “Spirit”+ “Bigger” VideoBeyonce stuns in the extended video offering.By Chantilly Post
- Numbers"The Lion King" Expected To Pull In Over $150M During Opening WeekendHakuna Matata!! By Chantilly Post
- MusicBeyonce's Rare Televised Interview On "The Lion King" Has Shaken The BeyhiveBeyonce's return to the interview chair is a moment. By Chantilly Post