Soft launching a connection through glances and quiet appearances is what first stirred rumors about Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre. Now, their chemistry is unmistakable. On social media and red carpets, their intimacy unfolds one photo release at a time. The British star of Mufasa: The Lion King has been romantically linked with the multifaceted veteran entertainer, and together, they’ve captured the attention of fans who remain locked in. It was earlier this year when Taylor and Pierre were first seen together at a gala. Since then, the sparkle in their eyes has kept tongues wagging. Their loved-up moments have confirmed suspicions of a connection.

Just last year, Taylor’s public and painful divorce from Iman Shumpert was finalized in July 2024. The pair first began dating around 2013 and reportedly married three years later. Over the course of their relationship, they welcomed two children and appeared to be building a lasting union. But in 2023, they announced their separation. What followed was a contentious unraveling that played out across gossip headlines and social media speculation. While the core reason behind the split remains private, Taylor and Shumpert seem to be navigating co-parenting with mutual respect.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Aaron Pierre is the first confirmed romance Taylor has embraced since her separation. As his Hollywood star continues to rise, their pairing feels both organic and well-timed. Together, they’ve built a public dynamic rooted in intentionality and ease. From cinematic music video cameos to tender Instagram moments, each shared glimpse has added weight to their unfolding story. What follows is a closer look at how it all began and the milestones that brought them here.

When The Rumors First Began (February 2025)

Rumors first began swirling about Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre at the top of the year. Some saw them as an unlikely match, while others immediately championed Taylor’s next chapter following her high-profile marriage. The pair were initially spotted sharing a brief exchange at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in February. Though it appeared casual, a few onlookers picked up on their quiet chemistry.

By the time they were seated together at the American Black Film Festival Honors on February 17, the whispers had only grown louder. As public sightings increased, Taylor and Pierre maintained a deliberate distance from the red carpet spotlight, navigating the early days of speculation with restraint.

The Black & White Photos & Oscars Party (March 2025)

At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre continued to stir speculation. Though they arrived and walked the red carpet separately, they were later photographed together inside, joining Niecy Nash and her wife, Jessica Betts, for a snapshot that quickly made the rounds online.

The following day, Taylor leaned into the buzz by posting a pair of sleek black-and-white images featuring her and Pierre posed back-to-back in sharp, cinematic style, mirroring the classic allure of vintage Hollywood. “Oscar night in black & white, no grey area,” she captioned the post with a white heart emoji. Pierre uploaded the same images to his page, keeping it caption-free, letting the mood speak louder than words.

Flirty Public Messages & Birthday Party Appearances

Over several months, Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre kept fans on their toes with a steady exchange of playful social media moments. The energy between them never felt accidental. Whether it was subtle reactions or carefully timed Instagram Stories, they built a digital chemistry that only amplified interest in their connection.

One notable moment came on April 13, when Pierre shared a mirror selfie, casually flexing in gray shorts and a black cap. Not long after, Taylor chimed in through her Instagram Stories, posting the phrase “on di wey” paired with an exhaling emoji taken as an understated but unmistakably flirty response.

Aaron Pierre Stars In Teyana Taylor's Music Video (June 2025)

Before publicly naming what had long been felt, Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre took their chemistry to the screen. On June 4, she dropped the music video for her single “Long Time,” a smoldering visual that cast Pierre as her new love interest. The clip unfolds with Taylor escaping a volatile relationship, portrayed by LaKeith Stanfield, only to be carried, quite literally, into safety by Pierre. Their on-screen tension felt lived-in, layered with a familiarity that hinted at real-life intimacy.

That same night, Taylor stepped onto the stage to receive the Innovator Award at the 2025 Apollo Spring Benefit. Her speech, a blend of humility and gratitude, made room for something tender. After thanking God and acknowledging the key people in her life like her parents and children, she made a specific nod to someone else. “My apple pie,” she said, voice steady. “Thank you for loving me the way you do.”

The visual was just the first piece. “Long Time” will appear on Taylor’s upcoming album Escape Room, slated for release in August alongside a short film. The trailer has already teased more of the story between Taylor and Pierre, including a kiss that has only added more heat to their unfolding timeline.

The Couple Confirms Their Romance Officially (June 2025)

The guessing games came to a halt on June 7, when Teyana Taylor made it crystal clear. For Aaron Pierre’s 31st birthday, she shared a soft, joyful selfie of them together. It was a public affirmation months in the making. Moreover, the celebration didn’t stop there. Taylor had quietly orchestrated a surprise party, and when Pierre walked into the space beside her, his expression said it all. This was care and a little bit of awe. Later, he posted photos from the night, the two of them holding hands and moving through the room with a comfort that only comes from something real. In his caption, he thanked her not just for the party, but for the energy she brings into his life.