Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Set Relationship Rumors Ablaze With Steamy Scene In "Escape Room" Trailer

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
2025 Disney Upfront
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)
Teyana Taylor and ex-husband Iman Shumpert finalized divorce in 2024. Aaron Pierre dating rumors circulated immediately.

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre add gasoline to the dating rumors in the trailer for Taylor’s upcoming short film and album, Escape Room. A steamy clip of Taylor and Pierre kissing has gone viral. While simply acting, the scene adds to the speculation the actors are a couple. 

The teaser opens with Teyana in a wedding gown, uttering “I do,” before cutting to a montage of high-fashion looks and steamy scenes. The trailer also features acclaimed actor LaKeith Stansfield. 

Escape Room marks Taylor’s first studio album since 2020’s The Album. Known for her dynamic artistry, she’s blending music and cinema, reminiscent of Beyoncé’s Lemonade. The teaser showcases her in various ensembles, from a fiery red outfit to avant-garde fashion, highlighting her creative vision.

Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre

Aaron Pierre’s presence adds intrigue, especially in scenes where he shares intimate moments with Teyana. Fans have taken to social media, speculating about the narrative and praising the chemistry between the two. One scene shows them cozying up in a car, further fueling curiosity.

Taylor’s return to music follows her acclaimed performance in the 2023 film A Thousand and One, which earned her the Breakthrough Performance Award from the National Board of Review . Her versatility as an artist continues to shine, and Escape Room promises to be a testament to her evolution.

As the release date approaches, anticipation builds. With her unique blend of R&B, fashion, and storytelling, Teyana Taylor is set to deliver a visual album that resonates with fans old and new.

The album follows a rollercoaster divorce from former NBA star and ex-husband Iman Shumpert. Taylor has spoken candidly about the divorce on social media. Iman has also responded to Teyana's claims on multiple occasions throughout 2025.

Taylor’s return to music began in 2023 with features on new music by Diddy and Will Smith. Her previous albums were executive produced by Kanye West and Pharrell Williams. Taylor has become a most-sought-after director and actress since her departure from R&B.

