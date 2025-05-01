Speculation continues to swirl around Teyana Taylor and rising British actor Aaron Pierre, as fans search for clues about a possible romance.

The pair first stirred dating rumors in March, when Taylor posted Oscar night photos that featured the two dressed in sleek black-and-white ensembles. Her caption, “Oscar night in black & white, no grey area,” offered no clarity but sparked plenty of online chatter.

Weeks later, Taylor added fuel to the fire at Coachella by wearing jewelry that many took as a subtle nod to Pierre. Among her accessories were an “A” charm and a rose pendant—details fans quickly linked to the actor. Though she hasn’t confirmed the connection, the timing—and the symbolism—was enough to reignite speculation across social media.

Now, Taylor’s latest post has once again captured the internet’s attention. On April 30, she shared a serene image of herself with her eyes closed, smiling gently as she held a bouquet of red roses.

The flowers, arranged in a clear glass vase, seemed to arrive as an unexpected gesture. She wore a relaxed forest green outfit and a multicolored head wrap, adding to the intimate feel of the moment.

Christina Aguilera’s “Loving Me 4 Me” played in the background, its lyrics scrolling across the screen. “Them ‘just because’ roses hit different,” Taylor wrote in the caption, followed by a trail of emojis.

Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre

Though she didn’t name the sender, fans were quick to point fingers at Pierre, especially after a video emerged just a day earlier showing them together. In the clip, Taylor, Pierre, LaKeith Stanfield, and Kasmere Trice Stanfield attempted a viral dance challenge.

When Pierre flubbed a few steps, Taylor laughed and playfully reached for his hand and thigh. “Is the group chat TikTok worthy?” she teased in the caption, adding more intrigue to their chemistry.

The dating rumors arrive less than a year after Taylor finalized her divorce from NBA player Iman Shumpert. Their split marked the end of a seemingly unshakable love story, once celebrated as a model relationship.

The divorce settlement included a one-time seven-figure payout from Shumpert and $8,000 per month in child support for their daughters, Junie and Rue Rose. Both retained their individual business ventures and divided several shared properties.

Despite growing speculation—and interest from stars like rapper JT—Taylor and Pierre have kept quiet. But their body language, shared moments, and subtle hints keep fans guessing.