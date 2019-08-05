roses
- SneakersNike Giannis Freak 6 Officially Revealed In New “Roses” ColorwayA vibrant combination of coconut milk and roses.ByBen Atkinson616 Views
- SneakersNike Giannis Freak 6 “Roses” Gets A First LookGiannis' new silhouette looks incredible.ByBen Atkinson789 Views
- RelationshipsNick Cannon Gifts Baby Mama Abby De La Rosa 3000 RosesAbby De La Rosa got emotional about the sweet gesture.ByCaroline Fisher814 Views
- RelationshipsDamson Idris Spoils Lori Harvey With Roses During Milan TripEarlier this month, the new couple made their red carpet debut. It was promptly followed by comments that they lack chemistry, which they're clearly combatting. ByHayley Hynes1.6K Views
- Pop CultureIce Spice Fan Tries To Give Her Roses, She Turns Him DownBefore she faced a huge and rowdy crowd at an afterparty, she simply smiled at the latest fan to shoot their shot.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.4K Views
- GramLil Wayne Jokes About Deserving Flowers After Roses Were Delivered To HomeAlthough they weren't for him, Weezy offered his thanks.ByErika Marie12.5K Views
- RelationshipsKanye West Gifts Kim Kardashian A Truck Full Of Roses For V-Day After Julia Fox SplitYe says that his "vision is Krystal Klear."ByHayley Hynes10.9K Views
- ReviewsShelley FKA DRAM & Westside Boogie Collide For An Unforgettable LVRN Experience At Red Bull SoundClashShelley and Westside Boogie capped off an exciting Red Bull SoundClash with surprise guest performances from 6lack and Baby Tate.ByJoshua Robinson2.8K Views
- MusicSAINt JHN Celebrates Big Night At The GrammysAfter securing a pair of Grammy wins, SAINt JHN took a moment to flex and remind the doubters how far he has come. ByMitch Findlay4.1K Views
- NewsSAINt JHN Elects J Balvin To Join Him On Another "Roses" RemixAnother one. ByKarlton Jahmal4.2K Views
- NumbersSAINt JHN Reacts To "Roses" Becoming His First-Ever Top 10 SingleSAINt JHN's four-year-old song "Roses" becomes his first-ever track to bless the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.ByAlex Zidel2.2K Views
- MusicSAINt JHN Scraps "Roses" Video Budget, Donates To Bail Out FundsWith protests going on across the country, SAINt JHN puts his music video budget up to bail out protesters. ByAron A.1289 Views
- NewsSAINt JHN Capitalizes On His Viral Success With A "Roses" Remix Featuring FutureSAINt JHN grabs Future to remix one of his songs that recently blew up on TikTok.ByAlex Zidel5.4K Views
- MusicFuture's Remix Of SAINt JHN's "Roses" Premiered On Joe Budden PodcastMal got the exclusives on deck. ByAron A.4.3K Views
- RelationshipsFuture Spoils Lori Harvey For Valentine's DayFuture set up an extravagant display of roses in Lori Harvey's new home to surprise her when she woke up on Valentine's Day.ByAlex Zidel113.2K Views
- RelationshipsMeek Mill Fuels Milano Dating Rumours After Buying Dozens Of Roses For Mystery WomanHe knows exactly what he's doing.ByLynn S.4.9K Views
- GramJanelle Monae Poses Nude In A Sea Of Roses To Welcome New YearJanelle Monae went on a social media spree to close out the decade.ByAlex Zidel21.7K Views
- GramReginae Carter Receives 5K Roses From YFN Lucci For 21st BirthdayHe's still got love. ByChantilly Post4.0K Views
- GramLizzo Gets Down On All Fours In Red Lingerie While Accepting All Her FlowersShe recently tweeted an honest truth about her journey to fame, as well.ByLynn S.3.8K Views
- RelationshipsJacquees Surprises Dreezy With A Room Filled With Rose PedalsDreezy and Jacquees are back at it. ByChantilly Post5.4K Views
- RelationshipsFetty Wap Allegedly Married To Instagram Model: See New PhotosMeet Fetty Wap's alleged new wife.ByAlex Zidel22.6K Views
- RelationshipsTravis Scott Surprises Kylie Kenner With A House Full Of Roses: WatchWho knew Travis was such a romantic?ByAlexander Cole3.0K Views