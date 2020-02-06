Chantilly Post
- Original ContentKamaiyah's Got It Made: Breaking The Ice With Jay-Z & Remaining GenuineINTERVIEW: Kamaiyah opens up about her new album, run-in with Jay Z and how she's genuinely a dope person to be around. By Chantilly Post
- TVHBO Eyeing Mark Ruffalo For "Parasite" TV Series"Parasite" is being helmed into a six-hour series. By Chantilly Post
- MusicBillie Eilish's Audience Reaction At Oscars Is Now A MemeBillie Eilish's reaction towards Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig at the Oscars has sparked numerous memes. By Chantilly Post
- MusicAdele Looks Unrecognizable Following Weight LossAdele dropped 100 pounds in a recent weight loss, and showcased a slimmed-down figure at Beyonce and Jay-Z's Oscar after-party. By Chantilly Post
- GramUsher & Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Get Close At Oscars After PartyThey still going strong. By Chantilly Post
- MusicFuture Requests Payment Limit On Temporary Child Support For Eliza ReignFuture wants to cap it.By Chantilly Post
- GramNorth West Poses With Tarantula On Her Head During "Brave The Wild" House VisitNorth West has no fear. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner & Travis Scott Link At Oscars After PartyThe exes may be back together. By Chantilly Post
- SportsHigh School Principal Resigns After Calling Kobe Bryant's Death "Karma"Liza Sejkora is no longer employed at Camas High School.By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureThe Oscars Pull In Heat For Not Including Luke Perry, Sid Haig & Cameron Boyce In MemoriamThe Oscars left out some memorable acts. By Chantilly Post
- GramAlex Fine Suggests Russell Wilson Shared Secret Prayer To Land CassieAlex Fine is in love with his growing family.By Chantilly Post
- RandomCruise Ship Passengers In Japan Quarantined For 2 Weeks Due To CoronavirusA nightmare. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureHailey Bieber Says Justin Bieber's Health Halted Wedding: "We Didn’t Have A Diagnosis""Didn’t feel like the vibe at all.”By Chantilly Post
- MusicTyler, The Creator Announces European "IGOR" Tour DatesTyler's flying overseas. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Reveals Daughter Chicago "Cut Her Whole Face" After High Chair FallLil Chicago West is recovering at home. By Chantilly Post
- GossipDemi Lovato & NFL Player Julian Edelman Are Just Friends Following Club NightDemi Lovato's still very much single.By Chantilly Post
- TVKenya Moore Says "RHOA" Co-Star NeNe Leakes Is Using Wendy WilliamsKenya Moore spills the tea. By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsJeezy & Jeannie Mai Continue NYFW Date Week Hand In HandJeezy and Jeannie still going strong. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMeek Mill Reveals If He Wants A Boy Or GirlMeek Mill can't wait for the arrival of his newborn.By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosTory Lanez Flexes His Wealth In "Broke In A Minute" VideoA tasteful flex. By Chantilly Post
- RandomOhio Man Looking For Lawyer To Assist In Suing NFL Over JLo & Shakira PerformanceEasy there, Dave. By Chantilly Post
- GramLizzo Poses As A "Roll Model" In Bikini On Brazilian BeachMore hot looks from Lizzo.By Chantilly Post
- GramChris Brown's Newborn Son Aeko Is Cuter Than Ever At Two MonthsAeko Brown is too cute. By Chantilly Post
- GramNew Mom Erica Mena Is Dropping A New Song According To SafareeBig things are coming. By Chantilly Post
- GramTinashe Twerks Her Way Into Her 27th Birthday: WatchNew year, new Tinashe. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureAngela Simmons Says She & Bow Wow Are "Just Friends"For "right now."By Chantilly Post
- MusicRich The Kid Sued By Management Company For $3.5 MillionRTK's got some legal matters to handle. By Chantilly Post