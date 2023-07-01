Nick Cannon Gifts Baby Mama Abby De La Rosa 3000 Roses

During a recent episode of their radio show The Daily Cannon, Nick Cannon surprised one his baby mamas. Abby De La Rosa walked into the room, which was filled with thousands of red roses just for her. In a new clip, she’s seen getting emotional about the thoughtful gesture. “What the heck. You’re joking right now,” she says. “I’m just so grateful,” De La Rosa then expresses tearfully. The duo shares three children together, twin sons Zillion and Zion, and a daughter named Beautiful who they welcomed in 2022.

Cannon is also the father of nine other children with five different women. Last month, Cannon and De La Rosa celebrated their twins’ birthday, sharing some sweet family photos on social media. “The world is yours!!,” Cannon told the boys, “I love you so much!” De La Rosa wrote, “Twice the fun, Twice the Love.”

Nick Cannon’s Extravagant Surprise

De La Rosa appears to be happy with Cannon as of late. One of his former partners, however, shared some less than flattering details of their relationship earlier this week. Jessica White spoke on their dynamic during a recent episode Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, revealing that things weren’t all that great. “I was in an eight-year relationship, so I’m kind of getting out of that,” she explained. White went on to claim that although Cannon went on to have relationships with other women while they were together, the same rules didn’t apply to her. “Like polyamorous,” she said, “I wasn’t allowed to have other partners but he was.” The model also previously accused Cannon of being “emotionally abusive” towards her throughout their relationship.

Last month, Cannon also revealed that he’s currently pursuing a master’s degree in child psychology. He went on to reveal that his goal is to “make sure that every single child has what they need, developmentally and emotionally.”

