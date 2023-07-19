Jessica White Says She “Wasn’t Allowed” To Date Other People Despite Nick Cannon Wanting Polyamorous Relationship

Jessica White says that Nick Cannon did not allow her to explore dating other people despite her ex-partner wanting a polyamorous relationship. She discussed their dynamic during a recent episode of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, while speaking with Safaree Samuels. She says that, while she had to be exclusive, Cannon would date other people.

“I was in an eight-year relationship, so I’m kind of getting out of that,” she said. “Like polyamorous. I wasn’t allowed to have other partners but he was.” When asked if she is Muslim, White replied: “No, I’m just very submissive.”

Jessica White With Nick Cannon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 19: Jessica White and Nick Cannon attend Sins of Sapphire on March 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

White and Cannon dated on and off for several years until 2020. During their final year together, White suffered a miscarriage while she was pregnant by Cannon. Last month, she came forward to Page Six to reveal that he was “emotionally abusive” towards her throughout their relationship. “I went through an emotionally abusive relationship, and everybody goes through it,” she told Page Six. “I am just the first person in Hollywood to talk about it, and not try to make a pretty picture of it, I don’t want to be perfect.”

She also stated that she and Cannon would never be getting back together. “I am not ever going back and that’s the facts,” she said. “I am having so much fun without him, and I am better without him, and I don’t need all that energy and all that s–t, I am done.”

White is currently working on writing a book, however, she told Page Six that her chapter on Cannon, “would be very short… I think if you put it in a book, he would be half a chapter. A half a chapter is still too long.” She didn’t provide details about when fans can expect the project to be finished.

