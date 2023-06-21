Jessica White has accused Nick Cannon of being “emotionally abusive” during their relationship. The model discussed her time dating Cannon during a new interview with Page Six. Cannon and White officially dated from 2015 to 2020, although she mentioned to the outlet that they were together for eight years.

“I went through an emotionally abusive relationship, and everybody goes through it,” she told Page Six. “I am just the first person in Hollywood to talk about it, and not try to make a pretty picture of it, I don’t want to be perfect.”

Jessica White With Nick Cannon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 19: Jessica White and Nick Cannon attend Sins of Sapphire on March 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The interview comes after White posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram page directed at her ex. At the time, she wrote: “I wanted it to work, prayed every day that you’d see me and love me the way that I loved you. Maybe you did but just kept it from me during the relationship. I walked away with more questions than anything, I don’t know till this day really why current things had to happen.”

When Page Six asked for a follow-up on the statement, White admitted she regrets posting it. “I should have saved it for the f–king book,” she remarked. “I probably regret that [because] I should have saved it for the f–king book, and got paid for it.” She further confirmed, “I am writing a book,” but noted that her chapter on Cannon, “would be very short… I think if you put it in a book, he would be half a chapter. A half a chapter is still too long.”

White also added that she’ll never get back together with Cannon. “I am not ever going back and that’s the facts,” she said. “I am having so much fun without him, and I am better without him, and I don’t need all that energy and all that s–t, I am done.”

