break up
- RelationshipsBad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Have Broken Up: ReportBad Bunny and Kendall Jenner seem to be done with one another.By Cole Blake
- SportsDeion Sanders & Tracey Edmonds Call It Quits, Sanders ReactsDeion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds were previously engaged.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsDiddy & Cassie Relationship TimelineOnce considered hip-hop's power couple, Cassie's recent allegations against Diddy portrays their relationship in a different light.By Axl Banks
- GossipBritney Spears & Janet Jackson Feel "Bonded" By Justin Timberlake Drama: ReportWhereas the pop singer allegedly cheated on Britney and maintained a toxic relationship, he also caused Jackson's public wardrobe mishap.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsTamar Braxton's Fiance Explains Why They've Called It QuitsTamar Braxton and JR Robinson have officially broken up.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsJeezy & Jeannie Mai's Current Living Arrangement RevealedThe Jeezy and Jeannie Mai situation remains a bit of a mystery.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsTeyana Taylor Confirms Iman Shumpert Split Amid Cheating RumorsThe multi-hyphenate creative cleared up that, despite reports, their separation isn't due to infidelity and happened a while ago.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsPete Davidson And Chase Sui Wonders Reportedly Break Up After 9 MonthsDavidson is reportedly back on the market.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsTimothee Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Still Together Despite Break Up RumorsSources close to the couple tells fans not to believe everything they read online.By Ben Mock
- MusicTyga & Avril Lavigne Film New TikTok Following Reported Break UpTyga and Avril Lavigne appear to be back together after filming a TikTok together on Wednesday.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsJessica White Accuses Nick Cannon Of Being "Emotionally Abusive"Jessica White says that Nick Cannon was "emotionally abusive" throughout their relationship.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsTaylor Swift And Matty Healy Have Allegedly Broken UpIt seemed like the pair just got together, but they have apparently already called it quits.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureJermaine Dupri Denies Janet Jackson Dating RumorsJermaine Dupri and Janet Jackson are not getting back together.By Madison Murray
- RelationshipsYung Miami Confirms Split From DiddyYung Miami and Diddy are no longer together. By Aron A.
- MusicKrayzie Bone Explains Why Hip-Hop Groups Often Break UpKrayzie Bone says that “egos” and “selfishness” are the reason there are less rap groups nowadays.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentThe VanJess Break Up: What Happened?R&B duo VanJess has broken up, but one member will continue releasing new music under the name Amaka.By Paul Barnes
- Pop CultureMod Sun Blindsided By Avril Lavigne's Tyga Romance: ReportMod Sun was reportedly totally surprised by Avril Lavigne and Tyga's relationship.By Cole Blake
- SportsDevin Booker & Kendall Jenner Call It QuitsDevin Booker and Kendall Jenner's schedules are just too busy for one another.By Alexander Cole