Rick Ross Breaks Up With His Girlfriend After Her Defense Of Their Relationship

Rick Ross and his girlfriend, Justice Williams, have officially broken up. Williams confirmed the news in a post on TikTok, joking about her 30 minutes of fame being up. “When your 30 minutes up,” she captioned a video of herself dancing to SahBabii's "Viking." In the comments section, she added: “I broke up with him... Gotta start fresh, It’s almost a new year.” The admission comes after Williams had just defended their relationship amid breakup rumors days ago.

Taking to Instagram Live, she clarified that the two are happy in their relationship. “I never said that anyone broke up,” Williams asserted. “Don’t come painting a narrative. Don’t do that. I’m still very much happily in my relationship.” That wasn't the first time she defended their relationship either. When they first started dating, trolls on social media suggested they wouldn't last more than 90 days. Williams responded to those haters online: “Like y’all said, if I’m here for 30, 60, 90 days, then so be it. But when I’m here past 30, 60, 90 days, I want everybody to go buy me some type of electronic. Y’all owe me.”

Rick Ross Performs During The WNBA Semifinals

Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Recording artist and rapper Rick Ross performs during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena.

In response to the latest TikTok, fans have been sharing plenty of laughs. "Girlala, before Christmas?! I hope the wishlist was shipped and packaged," one user joked under her post. Others shared more serious supportive messages. One wrote: "You did exactly what you was supposed to do !!! You lived in the moment & enjoyed every minute of it." Another added: "You got your gifts. Took your trip. Expanded your following and left with grace. A win is a win boo."

