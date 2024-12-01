Rick Ross & His Girlfriend Justice J Williams Look Happier Than Ever While On A Night Out

BYGabriel Bras Nevares619 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
WNBA: Playoffs-Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces
Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Recording artist and rapper Rick Ross performs during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Still going strong!

Rick Ross' love life is a larger part of his pop culture persona than usual these days, as he's been in a couple of high-profile relationships over the past few years. Despite all that hullabaloo and all the antics that occurred relating to this, it seems like he's in a very good spot right now with his current partner, Justice J Williams. Recently, she shared a video on Instagram of their night out, during which the rapper spins her around and embraces her in a pretty warm and loving way. It's a nice piece of wholesomeness for followers online, and definitely something to spruce up and heal a more negative feed.

Interestingly enough, Justice J Williams chose Kendrick Lamar and SZA's new song "luther" as the background music for this Rick Ross video. We completely understand why: It's a beautiful and tender song with a lot of noise behind it right now. But it's ironic given Rozay's support of K.Dot against his former ally Drake, and his participation in that beef was one of its biggest and most notable side missions.

Read More: Future, Metro Boomin & Rick Ross Show Off Their "Everyday Hustle" In New Music Video

Rick Ross & Justice J Williams Are Living Their Best Lives

Speaking of which, there's a crossover in this regard for Rick Ross, who now has to deal with his Drake feud and his romantic woes in tandem with each other. His ex partner Tia Kemp is absolutely on the pro-Drizzy side – in fact, she's straight up on the anti-Maybach Music Group side, since she also supports The Game in his beef against Ross. She recently expressed that she would let the 6ix God smash if he so desired, one of many statements that aim at Rozay and seek to anger him even more.

Meanwhile, Tia Kemp even became critical of Rick Ross' relationship with Justice J Williams. "You tell that funky fat b***h, he’s trying to get my attention with this little Diddler baby," she ranted about him and his age gap with Williams. "You see the big age f***ing gap? That b***h is a Diddler. He doing every f***ing thing to cover his a** right now. He trying to make the blogs and all that s**t right now with a motherf***ing lil girl. I’ll give that b***h something to go viral for."

Read More: Tia Kemp Checks Fan For Calling Her "Rick Ross' Baby Mama"

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...