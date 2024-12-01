Rick Ross & His Girlfriend Justice J Williams Look Happier Than Ever While On A Night Out

Still going strong!

Rick Ross' love life is a larger part of his pop culture persona than usual these days, as he's been in a couple of high-profile relationships over the past few years. Despite all that hullabaloo and all the antics that occurred relating to this, it seems like he's in a very good spot right now with his current partner, Justice J Williams. Recently, she shared a video on Instagram of their night out, during which the rapper spins her around and embraces her in a pretty warm and loving way. It's a nice piece of wholesomeness for followers online, and definitely something to spruce up and heal a more negative feed.

Interestingly enough, Justice J Williams chose Kendrick Lamar and SZA's new song "luther" as the background music for this Rick Ross video. We completely understand why: It's a beautiful and tender song with a lot of noise behind it right now. But it's ironic given Rozay's support of K.Dot against his former ally Drake, and his participation in that beef was one of its biggest and most notable side missions.

Rick Ross & Justice J Williams Are Living Their Best Lives

Speaking of which, there's a crossover in this regard for Rick Ross, who now has to deal with his Drake feud and his romantic woes in tandem with each other. His ex partner Tia Kemp is absolutely on the pro-Drizzy side – in fact, she's straight up on the anti-Maybach Music Group side, since she also supports The Game in his beef against Ross. She recently expressed that she would let the 6ix God smash if he so desired, one of many statements that aim at Rozay and seek to anger him even more.