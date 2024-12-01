Tia Kemp, Rick Ross's Baby Mama, Says She'd Let Drake Smash

Rick Ross’s baby mother, Tia Kemp, expressed interest in Drake laying the smackdown on her in a new interview with controversial podcaster Tasha K. “I’d let him knock the Mario coins out of me,” Kemp tells Tasha in response to a question about Drake. Kemp’s suggestions to the 6 God began in April following Drake dissing Rick Ross on “Push Ups.” Ross would respond to Drake with “Champagne Moments.” On the sidelines, Tia Kemp offered Drake support and more on social media.
Drake has not responded to Kemp's comments yet. He hasn't publicly acknowledged Ross's baby mama throughout the beef. According to Ross, their beef stems from Drake refusing to clear a verse for mutual friend French Montana. Ross mentioned it on his diss track, saying, "I unfollowed you, n***a 'cause you sent / The motherf****n' cease-and-desist to French Montana, n***a."
Tia Kemp Says Drake Could Take Her To Pound Town
Rozay and Kemp share three children. The former couple was together before Rick Ross became the "Biggest Bawse That You Seen Thus Far" with his breakout debut album Port of Miami. After Kemp, Ross’s relationship history included comedian Pretty Vee, rapper Foxy Brown, model Elise Neal, and video vixen Lila Mercer, who he got engaged to in 2015. Now, Ross is in a relationship with Cristina Mackey. Tia recently questioned his relationship with Mackey, claiming he was a “Diddler.”
Drake isn’t the first Rick Ross rival Kemp sided with during the feud. In 2009, she graced the cover of Smooth Magazine with 50 Cent, who began a feud with Ross that year. During the feud, 50 would take Kemp and Rozay's son shopping and visit Floyd Mayweather. The rivals’ feud continues. In October, 50 Cent advised Drake on his battle with Kendrick Lamar, claiming Drizzy didn’t lose to Lamar. “I was telling him it’s not him. I’m listening on the outskirts, it’s not you,” 50 shared in an interview. “Don’t let yourself think that for a second. On some real sh*t, I said, ‘They said you lost, okay. Well, what did you lose?’ What exactly did he lose if he got 300-something million on his last tour? You didn’t lose a motherf**king thing, man.”