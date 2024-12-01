Tia Kemp, Rick Ross's Baby Mama, Says She'd Let Drake Smash

Tia Kemp says Drake can meet her in the bed room.

Rick Ross’s baby mother, Tia Kemp, expressed interest in Drake laying the smackdown on her in a new interview with controversial podcaster Tasha K. “I’d let him knock the Mario coins out of me,” Kemp tells Tasha in response to a question about Drake. Kemp’s suggestions to the 6 God began in April following Drake dissing Rick Ross on “Push Ups.” Ross would respond to Drake with “Champagne Moments.” On the sidelines, Tia Kemp offered Drake support and more on social media.

Drake has not responded to Kemp's comments yet. He hasn't publicly acknowledged Ross's baby mama throughout the beef. According to Ross, their beef stems from Drake refusing to clear a verse for mutual friend French Montana. Ross mentioned it on his diss track, saying, "I unfollowed you, n***a 'cause you sent / The motherf****n' cease-and-desist to French Montana, n***a."

Rozay and Kemp share three children. The former couple was together before Rick Ross became the "Biggest Bawse That You Seen Thus Far" with his breakout debut album Port of Miami. After Kemp, Ross’s relationship history included comedian Pretty Vee, rapper Foxy Brown, model Elise Neal, and video vixen Lila Mercer, who he got engaged to in 2015. Now, Ross is in a relationship with Cristina Mackey. Tia recently questioned his relationship with Mackey, claiming he was a “Diddler.”