Tia Kemp Labels Rick Ross "A Diddler" For "Age Gap" Relationship With Justice Williams

Tia Kemp isn't happy about the relationship.

Tia Kemp called out Rick Ross over his new relationship with his girlfriend, Justice Williams, who she labeled the "lil young’un." In a rant on social media, she said that she was waiting on her child support payment and dissed Williams for dating Ross. "It’s payday,” Kemp began. as caught by AllHipHop. “We don’t get paid on f*cking Fridays. I need my sh*t on Monday. You tell that funky fat b*tch, he’s trying to get my attention with this little Diddler baby.”

She continued: “You see the big age f*cking gap? That b*tch is a Diddler. He doing every f*cking thing to cover his ass right now. He trying to make the blogs and all that sh*t right now with a muthaf*ckin lil girl. I’ll give that b*tch something to go viral for.” Kemp concluded by predicting that the couple won't make it through Christmas.

Rick Ross Performs During WNBA Semifinals

Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Recording artist and rapper Rick Ross performs during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Fans in the comments section had mixed responses to Kemp's rant. "Can’t nobody make me hate her.. she’s hilarious," one user wrote. Another countered: "She was funny at first, but now it’s starting to become childish and petty AF. She can’t keep Rick Ross name out her mouth to save her life, like lady move on with your life and get you a man."

Tia Kemp Speaks On Rick Ross

Check out Kemp's full post about Ross below. The criticism comes after Williams fired back at her haters on social media, last month. “If I’m here for 30, 60, 90 days, then so be it,” Williams said on Instagram Live. “But when I’m here past 30, 60, 90 days, I want everybody to go buy me some type of electronic. Y’all owe me.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Tia Kemp and Rick Ross on HotNewHipHop.