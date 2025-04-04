OVO Affiliate Preme Claims Kendrick Lamar Couldn't Take Drake Down Amid "NOKIA" Success

Kendrick Lamar and Drake fans have been locked in a perpetual war of who's better – and so have the artists themselves – over their new releases and moves in the past year or so. That was always the case among hip-hop heads, but the battle really amped things up. Still, they're both doing really well right now, as much as the other side would have you believe otherwise. Canadian rapper Preme, who has close ties to Drizzy and OVO, recently clapped back at the narrative that K.Dot ended his career. How so? Well, by looking at the commercial success of the new track "NOKIA," which topped Apple Music's Top 100 Global chart recently over various Kendrick hits.

"They said we were dead," Preme wrote concerning the ongoing Kendrick Lamar and Drake showdown. "They said it was over, they said Super Bowl was checkmate, they said he should take a few years off and disappear. Back on top even while beefing with the label and it’s only April! This why yall hate the boy." "The best revenge is success," he added the next day.

Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

However, all of this kind of becomes a jumble of loyalties and flexes when you consider that The Boy and The Boogeyman are besting each other in various different commercial metrics. Drake is streaming really well with "NOKIA," but Kendrick Lamar still has a grasp on the top Billboard Hot 100 spots. This could obviously change very fast, and they've obviously doing very well on all platforms regardless. After all, they are the two biggest rappers in the game right now. For anyone who really thought the battle would put either of their careers in a coffin, capitalistic interest in a griftable debate is chasing you, but you are faster.