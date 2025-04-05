Kendrick Lamar Sets Another Impressive Milestone With "GNX" Album Sales

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 479 Views
Kendrick Lamar GNX Album Sales Hip Hop News
Jan. 28, 2018: Kendrick Lamar performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Usp Entertainment 60th Annual Grammy Awards E Ent Usa Ny. © Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Kendrick Lamar and SZA collab "luther" is leading these staggering "GNX" album sales, as it remains number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Despite some of the stream-botting allegations launched against Kendrick Lamar over the past year or so, it's clear so many hip-hop fans continue to run his numbers up with a smile on their face. According to chart data, his 2024 album GNX officially sold over 2 million album-equivalent units in the United States, opening it up for a double platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) further down the line. It's wild to think about the turbulent months that led to the Compton lyricist's latest, but with bangers like "hey now" featuring Dody6 and compelling cuts like "reincarnated," we wouldn't be surprised if it's the longest-lasting material out of the whole Drake battle's orbit.

Of course, the record itself had less to do with that beef and more to do with Kendrick Lamar as a proud Los Angeles hip-hop artist, but we digress. GNX first went platinum back in January of this year about eight weeks after it released in November, so to see a similar timeline for a double-up – albeit a bit longer – is impressive no matter who you ask. Also, the project became the first rap album of 2025 to sell one million units in the United States.

When Is Kendrick Lamar's Movie Coming Out?

Many factors likely continue to contribute to GNX's consistent success in addition to the main reason: it's just that good. The Super Bowl halftime show this February is an obvious example, and Kendrick Lamar's "luther" keeps dominating the Billboard charts as possibly his best-ever SZA collab. Then there's his recent Grammy wins and the excitement around his "Grand National" stadium tour with his "Doves In The Wind" collaborator and Mustard.

However, not everything is the best-case scenario these days, as Kendrick Lamar delayed his upcoming film from a July release this year to a March 20 release in 2026. It's a collaboration with South Park's creators that caused a lot of buzz for its concept, which we won't spoil here if you haven't heard about it. A run as dominant as this has to slow down eventually. But GNX is still running, on the road, and ignoring all the stop signs haters throw its way.

