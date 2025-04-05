Charlamagne Tha God Accuses Drake Of "Biting" Kendrick Lamar For "NOKIA" Music Video

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1137 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Charlamagne Tha God Drake Biting Kendrick Lamar NOKIA Hip Hop News
Jun 13, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Recording artist Drake watches with Toronto Raptors fans as they cheer on their team in the NBA Finals against Golden State Warriors at the Jurassic Park watch party at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Other fans think Drake purposefully mocked Kendrick Lamar and his visual language in the "NOKIA" music video. But that's just a theory.

Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz have been on different sides of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef at various points, although we wish more opposing fans would engage in dialogue like this. Their most recent debate on the matter on their Brilliant Idiots podcast was about Drizzy's new "NOKIA" music video. Basically, Charlamagne accused the 6ix God of "biting" K.Dot's aesthetics and visual language over the past several months (the "squabble up" and "Not Like Us" videos, the Super Bowl halftime show, etc.). On the other hand, Schulz thinks his cohost is reaching. Many die-hards engaged in the very same debate when this "NOKIA" visual dropped, albeit for different reasons.

Some folks just didn't like Drake's "NOKIA" music video in general, resulting in some directorial advice from the likes of Kai Cenat and everyday fans. Others think he took a bite out of Kendrick Lamar's aesthetic for the sake of doing his style better or repurposing them for his own benefit. But a few viewers believe the Toronto superstar purposefully emulated his Compton rival in order to mock his style, retort against his dominant run, and make it clear he's not going anywhere.

Read More: OVO Affiliate Preme Claims Kendrick Lamar Couldn't Take Drake Down Amid "NOKIA" Success

Why Is Drake Suing UMG?

Elsewhere, other examples of fiery discourse on the Internet also relate to Drake's Kendrick Lamar-adjacent lawsuit against UMG, which recently experienced a huge update. A judge denied the label's motion to stay discovery, whereas The Boy's attorney Michael Gottlieb reportedly suggested they would retract botting allegations against "Not Like Us." This does not mean the OVO mogul will automatically gain access to every document he seeks, nor does Gottlieb's suggestion confirm the stream manipulation claims are moot or no longer their legal strategy. We will have to see how upcoming court dates, motions, subpoenas, and the like develop this legal battle over alleged defamation, breach of contract, shady business practices, and more.

All the while, Kendrick Lamar is still unstoppable on the charts and in the culture, and Drake seems closer and closer to taking those batons at the current moment amid the similar success of "NOKIA." So whether or not you agree with Charlamagne Tha God or Andrew Schulz's takes here, it's representative of so many different interpretations of everything orbiting around these MCs. Perhaps we will never know what really inspired this black-and-white music video, or the legal battle's many changes.

Read More: Kanye West Compares Drake To Diddy And Calls Drizzy "Million Times Better" Than Kendrick Lamar

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kai Cenat Disappointed Drake NOKIA Video Directorial Advice Hip Hop News Viral Kai Cenat Is Disappointed In Drake's "NOKIA" Video And Gives Him Directorial Advice 1.6K
Drake NOKIA Music Video Coming Hip Hop News Music Drake Finally Announces "NOKIA" Music Video Coming Out This Week 3.3K
Joe Budden Podcast UMG Motion Drake Hip Hop News Music "The Joe Budden Podcast" Reacts To UMG’s Shady Motion To Dismiss Drake Lawsuit 1467
Joe Budden Podcast Conan Kendrick Lamar Drake Joke Hip Hop News Pop Culture The Joe Budden Podcast Explains Backlash To Conan O'Brien's Kendrick Lamar & Drake Joke 3.7K