Charlamagne Tha God Accuses Drake Of "Biting" Kendrick Lamar For "NOKIA" Music Video

Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz have been on different sides of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef at various points, although we wish more opposing fans would engage in dialogue like this. Their most recent debate on the matter on their Brilliant Idiots podcast was about Drizzy's new "NOKIA" music video. Basically, Charlamagne accused the 6ix God of "biting" K.Dot's aesthetics and visual language over the past several months (the "squabble up" and "Not Like Us" videos, the Super Bowl halftime show, etc.). On the other hand, Schulz thinks his cohost is reaching. Many die-hards engaged in the very same debate when this "NOKIA" visual dropped, albeit for different reasons.

Some folks just didn't like Drake's "NOKIA" music video in general, resulting in some directorial advice from the likes of Kai Cenat and everyday fans. Others think he took a bite out of Kendrick Lamar's aesthetic for the sake of doing his style better or repurposing them for his own benefit. But a few viewers believe the Toronto superstar purposefully emulated his Compton rival in order to mock his style, retort against his dominant run, and make it clear he's not going anywhere.

Why Is Drake Suing UMG?

Elsewhere, other examples of fiery discourse on the Internet also relate to Drake's Kendrick Lamar-adjacent lawsuit against UMG, which recently experienced a huge update. A judge denied the label's motion to stay discovery, whereas The Boy's attorney Michael Gottlieb reportedly suggested they would retract botting allegations against "Not Like Us." This does not mean the OVO mogul will automatically gain access to every document he seeks, nor does Gottlieb's suggestion confirm the stream manipulation claims are moot or no longer their legal strategy. We will have to see how upcoming court dates, motions, subpoenas, and the like develop this legal battle over alleged defamation, breach of contract, shady business practices, and more.