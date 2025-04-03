Kai Cenat Is Disappointed In Drake's "NOKIA" Video And Gives Him Directorial Advice

Other Drake fans made note of his Kendrick Lamar references in the "NOKIA" music video, but Kai Cenat was not satisfied.

Kai Cenat and Drake have shown on multiple occasions they're fans of each other's work, but that doesn't mean they will "yes men" their way into each other's good graces. During his recent livestream, Kai gave his thoughts on the OVO boss' new music video for "NOKIA," which includes some crisp IMAX imagery in addition to various supposed Kendrick Lamar references. But the Bronx streamer wasn't a big fan. He explained why he didn't like the music video that much and even offered some advice and different directions he would've preferred. Whether or not you agree, it was certainly a passionate fan take.

"Not a banger," Kai Cenat said of the Drake "NOKIA" music video. "Y'all got to start letting me direct this s**t. Drake, I'm telling you right now. 'NOKIA,' that was a sold music video. Okay, symbolism, but I don't think that's a song where you got to do symbolism. I'ma be honest, bro, 'NOKIA' is fun. I'm not even hating, but I feel like it should've went like this." Then, he mimed directing the music video (with what looks like an Xbox 360 Kinect camera) and explained what his vision would be.

Drake "NOKIA" Video

Kai Cenat's directorial music video brain would've opened the Drake "NOKIA" video up in an arcade and carnival with a lot of colors. Of course, that's the main criticism of the music video online, so it's an easy artistic decision to scrutinize. Then again, who are we to tell director Theo Skudra and the 6ix God how to make a music video? Still, Kai continued his suggestions, narrating a shot transition with a phone into the second part of the song, which he visualizes in a roller rink.

"That's what it gave me," the content creator explained. "We're looking for going [from] modern day, as soon as the beat change, we're in the '90s now. You see the vision? [...] There's girls with their boyfriends on a date. Their boyfriends' not even winning them the prize. Drake comes in with a prize. 'Who's calling that s**t?'" Kai Cenat rocks with The Boy, so we'll see if these notes get him a music video director spot down the line.

