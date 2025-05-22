Drake Gives Advice To Hopeful Directors Submitting Kai Cenat Music Video Ideas

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 808 Views
Drake Advice Directors Kai Cenat Music Video Hip Hop News
Nov 17, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake wears headphones to conduct an in-game media interview while watching the Toronto Raptors host the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Kai Cenat will direct the next Drake music video, for which fans can submit treatments right now. Before doing so, Drizzy has game to share.

Drake doesn't usually take to social media to directly share advice or reflections with fans, so any occasion of this is a special one. More specifically, his latest set of wise words relates to his upcoming music video for the $ome $exy $ongs 4 U track "SOMEBODY LOVES ME."

For those unaware, Kai Cenat will direct these visuals off the PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album. However, he and Drizzy have a special plan, per Akademiks TV on Twitter.

Fans can now submit their treatments and ideas for the music video, and 20 of them will get $15K to make a 30-second-long or minute-long clip. The best submissions will get full videos, and the deadline is this Saturday (May 24) at the SSS4U@Drakerelated.com email. The 6ix God had some game for rising directors sending their treatments in.

Before getting into that, though, it's funny how Drake chastised Kai Cenat's "NOKIA" music video criticism during this clip. Just goes to show collaborators don't always have to be on the same page.

Nevertheless, the Toronto superstar advised hopeful directors to pay attention to the parameters of the competition. There are financial and temporal restrictions here, so he finds it crucial to come through with a realistic and simple concept that still invokes genius to bring "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" to life.

"This is about using your creativity, racking your brain, to make something work that's genius," Aubrey Graham expressed. "Once you get that bit of financial boost, you can get that idea across the line. [...] Find those ideas that are right there in front of you that everybody's going to watch and wish they came up with."

New Album By Drake

Then, The Boy spoke on a music video he loves from an unnamed artist who surprised fans at their homes with new music. He's even giving fans a reference point!

Jokes aside, we love to see this level of involvement from Drake and Kai Cenat for their music video. We will see how the challenge shapes up and what results from it.

Elsewhere, Drake might drop new music very soon, and that's not even taking into account his highly anticipated solo album.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
