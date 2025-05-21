Adin Ross Hints At Drake's Possible Involvement In A Soulja Boy & DDG Boxing Match

Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 – Arrivals
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Halle Bailey and DDG attend the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 at One Marylebone on October 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Soulja Boy and DDG have been trading shots online for several weeks, and Adin Ross wants to take advantage.

Adin Ross spoke with both Soulja Boy and DDG during a recent livestream, attempting to set up a boxing match between the two of them. As caught by Complex, he proposed a deal of $75,000 to each of them, plus another $100,000 for the winner.

Soulja wasn't a fan of the idea, suggesting they should fight for free. “Don’t try me like that. … Tell DDG I’mma beat him up for free,” he remarked. “When they get a million at least, minimum, then holler at me. 75 bands? I’ll go beat him up for nothing if that’s the case.” DDG then labeled him “scared” and “broke.”

Addressing the financial side of the deal, Adin Ross noted that Drake may help out with the money. “Guys, actually knowing Drake, Drake would actually probably pay to make it happen,” Ross said. “Dude, I’m not even joking. … Let me cook. No, I’m not gonna call Drake about that on stream. That’s putting him on the spot. I’m not gonna do that.”

Soulja and DDG have been feuding for weeks. The drama began with Soulja calling out DDG in response to Halle Bailey getting a restraining order against him with allegations of physical abuse.

“You know how to fight, right? You a boxer, right? Let’s get in the f*cking ring b*tch ass n***a,” Soulja said on Instagram Live, according to AllHipHop. “I’ll beat your b*tch ass,” he added. “Putting your hands on the Little Mermaid, n***a... F*ck you and your whole family.”

DDG wasn't fazed by the threats, reacting on his own stream: “Soulja Boy on another heroin rant. We gotta get that man clean. That heroin is f*cking him up. Soulja Boy you can’t fight, so stop tryna act like you wanna fight me, n***a. You just talking sh*t. You was supposed to fight Chris Brown 5 years ago, n***a still ain’t do it.”

Soulja Boy & DDG Beef

As for Halle Bailey's aforementioned restraining order, she made disturbing allegations of abuse against DDG in a court filing. “Throughout our relationship. Daryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse," she wrote, as obtained by CNN.

The restraining order mandates that DDG stay at least 100 yards away from her and Halo at all times. He'll have the opportunity to contest it at their next hearing on June 4.

