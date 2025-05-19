Soulja Boy Goes Ballistic On DDG And Challenges Him To Boxing Match

Soulja Boy and DDG have been butting heads persistently since the shocking news about Halle Bailey dropped last week. The "Crank That" MC shot first, blasting the Michigan native for his alleged abuse of the mother of his child. "You a b*tch a*s n**** for putting yo hands on Halle lil n**** @PontiacMadeDDG if I catch u im beating the f*ck out u."

DDG then responded to Soulja Boy (and Ray J), which led to another back and forth. However, the former went for kill shot by taunting his new enemies' supposed lack wealth and his sexual battery case.

For those wondering, Soulja was ordered to pay a $4 million dollar judgement to an anonymous woman. She successfully accused him of assault, false imprisonment, emotional distress, and more, on top of the sexual battery.

With that in mind, DDG created a GoFundMe page in order to assist Soulja with his financial situation. "Soulja Boy Needs Help: $4 Million Debt," the "pink dreads" rapper titled it.

However, the description really goes below the belt. It reads, "Hello, my name is DeAndre aka Soulja Boy. I recently sexually assaulted my assistant & was ordered to pay $4 million. I’m poor, my teeth stank & I'm only doing 500 cap rooms as a legacy act & I need help. I have a son I don’t take care of and all my jewelry fake so I can’t sell it. Right now I have 50 TikTok galaxies to my name which is $400. I’m 100,000 galaxies away from my goal. All donations help. Thank YOUUUUUU."

Soulja Boy DDG Beef

But it sounds like "Kiss Me Thru The Phone" rapper is doing with the Twitter fingers. Instead, he wants to take their beef to the boxing ring.

In a couple of clips captured by both Live Bitez and Akademiks TV, Soulja Boy gets his fans to chant "f*ck DDG" and challenges him in separate clips to a fight. He goes off on in him the footage about the latter, labeling him all of the disrespectful things you could think of.

He also demands DDG to get in contact with his streaming friend Adin Ross to set up the card as the latter has been hosting them lately. At one point in his fiery rant, Soulja even goes as far as to say that the only notable thing DDG has done was having a child with Halle Bailey.

We are sure this is not the last we will hear from these two over the next couple of days.