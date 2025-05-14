DDG is in a state of disbelief and utter shock right now as the rapper faces hefty allegations. Yesterday, TMZ reported that the mother of his child, Halle Bailey, received a restraining order against him. He's now not able to be within 100 yards of the actress and their son, Halo.

She claims that things started to go south in January, three months after their breakup. Sometime that month, Halle Bailey alleges that DDG was physically and verbally abusive towards her. The Michigan content creator was supposed to have Halo this particular day, but the pickup wasn't routine.

Instead, he called The Little Mermaid star a "b*tch" while she was loading Halo into his car. Then, he allegedly slammed her face into his steering wheel, causing her to chip a tooth. Moreover, she accrued bruises during this alleged altercation as well.

Halle Bailey also cited that DDG allegedly broke her phone, her Ring doorbell, and entered her home while she wasn't there. Because of this domestic violence restraining order, he's now also not allowed to talk about his ex or Halo.

DDG Restraining Order

The singer and the baby will conveniently be in Italy for two months as well as she is filming a movie out there. As we said earlier, DDG was shocked when the story first broke. But in the last 12 hours or so, he claims to be fine. "I’m chillin btw.. i have no worries 😉 streaming later on, no days off!" he tweeted.

However, he may want to be at least a little wary because Soulja Boy is ready to defend Halle, even if it means a brawl is necessary. In a tweet caught by The Neighborhood Talk, he clearly feels that DDG is scum and is not taking these allegations from Halle lightly.

"You a b*tch a*s n**** for putting yo hands on Halle lil n**** @PontiacMadeDDG," he said. "If I catch you im beating the f*ck out u." The "Pretty Boy Swag" rapper has a different view on this compared to DJ Akademiks and Adin Ross, who have both come to DDG's defense.