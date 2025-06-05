Last month, Halle Bailey was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex, DDG. She alleged that the rapper-turned-streamer violently attacked her while picking up their child in January, leaving her with bruises and a chipped front tooth.

The bombshell filing earned big reactions from the former couple's peers, including Soulja Boy. He took to X to issue a warning to DDG, making it clear he was outraged by the shocking allegations. "You a b***h a** n***a for putting yo hands on Halle lil n***a @PontiacMadeDDG," he alleged. "If I catch u im beating the f**k out u."

DDG was quick to fire back, and he didn't hold back in the slightest. He ripped the "Crank That" performer to shreds, bringing up his own disturbing allegations, calling him broke, and more. The back and forth went on for a few days, and the idea of a potential boxing match was even thrown into the mix.

Now, however, it looks like Soulja Boy has had enough. Yesterday, he took to X once again to announce that he no longer wants anything to do with the feud.

DDG Emergency Motion

"Squashing this DDG beef," he wrote simply, as captured by Akademiks TV. "This looking like a d*** n p**** situation. Minding my business from here on out. Done trolling these n****z."

Soulja Boy's tweet arrived shortly after it was reported that DDG filed an emergency motion to try to prevent Bailey from taking their son Halo out of the country. In it, he alleges that the move would pose an "imminent emotional and psychological risk" to the child.

In DDG's filing, he also alleges that Bailey is not mentally stable enough to care for Halo. He alleges that she once left the house with his gun while pregnant, accuses her of contemplating getting an abortion behind his back before changing her mind, and more.

He's seeking sole legal and physical custody of their child, and if that is not granted, he wants custodial exchanges to be facilitated by a third party.