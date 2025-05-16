DDG recently faced some harrowing accusations of alleged domestic abuse from his former partner Halle Bailey, which somehow got him in beef with Soulja Boy and Ray J. Things are a bit more complicated than that, though.

Nevertheless, the rapper and streamer still responded dismissively to both artists' shade towards him, as caught by The Shade Room Teens on Instagram. He went on his livestream recently to dismiss Soulja's diss and to clown Ray for previously wanting to do a stream with him.

"Soulja Boy is begging for galaxies on TikTok as we speak," DDG said of Soulja Boy. "Galaxies. Galaxies are about eight dollars after tax. He's begging for eight bucks, guys. These n***as don't leave the crib. And I be really trying to respect n***as. Because, you know, I'm 27, bro. I ain't gon' sit here and act like a n***a wasn't doing [the dances], you feel me? N***as was for sure doing that. But your time has passed, buddy. It's my time now, you know?"

Then, the "Crank Dat" hitmaker responded on Instagram Live, per Net Klips on Twitter. He went on a general rant against Bailey's ex. Eventually, Ray J hopped on the DDG roast session and spoke on some of his own issues. Apparently, he accused the content creator of using a Bobby Valentino melody for his song without permission. The Michigan native dismissed these claims outright on his stream.

DDG Restraining Order

For those unaware, Soulja Boy dissed DDG after Halle Bailey secured a restraining order against her former partner. She accused him of physical and verbal abuse during a January interaction concerning their son Halo.

"You a b***h a** n***a for putting yo hands on Halle lil n***a @PontiacMadeDDG if I catch you im beating the f**k out u," he tweeted.

The blame the chat artist seemed to brush off these allegations, and his family either avoided referencing it or suggested they are lies. At press time, these all remain accusations.