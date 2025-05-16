Soulja Boy & Ray J Drag DDG Through The Mud After He Responds To Their Disses

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 835 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Soulja Boy Ray J DDG Disses Hip Hop News
Mar 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Soulja Boy in attendance during the first half of the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Soulja Boy went at DDG for allegedly being abusive to Halle Bailey, whereas Ray J has his own issues with the rapper and streamer.

DDG recently faced some harrowing accusations of alleged domestic abuse from his former partner Halle Bailey, which somehow got him in beef with Soulja Boy and Ray J. Things are a bit more complicated than that, though.

Nevertheless, the rapper and streamer still responded dismissively to both artists' shade towards him, as caught by The Shade Room Teens on Instagram. He went on his livestream recently to dismiss Soulja's diss and to clown Ray for previously wanting to do a stream with him.

"Soulja Boy is begging for galaxies on TikTok as we speak," DDG said of Soulja Boy. "Galaxies. Galaxies are about eight dollars after tax. He's begging for eight bucks, guys. These n***as don't leave the crib. And I be really trying to respect n***as. Because, you know, I'm 27, bro. I ain't gon' sit here and act like a n***a wasn't doing [the dances], you feel me? N***as was for sure doing that. But your time has passed, buddy. It's my time now, you know?"

Then, the "Crank Dat" hitmaker responded on Instagram Live, per Net Klips on Twitter. He went on a general rant against Bailey's ex. Eventually, Ray J hopped on the DDG roast session and spoke on some of his own issues. Apparently, he accused the content creator of using a Bobby Valentino melody for his song without permission. The Michigan native dismissed these claims outright on his stream.

Read More: Halle Bailey's Restraining Order Against DDG, Explained

DDG Restraining Order

For those unaware, Soulja Boy dissed DDG after Halle Bailey secured a restraining order against her former partner. She accused him of physical and verbal abuse during a January interaction concerning their son Halo.

"You a b***h a** n***a for putting yo hands on Halle lil n***a @PontiacMadeDDG if I catch you im beating the f**k out u," he tweeted.

The blame the chat artist seemed to brush off these allegations, and his family either avoided referencing it or suggested they are lies. At press time, these all remain accusations.

We will see whether or not this Soulja Boy, DDG, and Ray J beef develops further in the future. For now, it seems like just some online antics. But given the serious subject matter, things could turn ugly very fast.

Read More: DDG’s Brother DuB Breaks Down In Tears As He Reacts To Halle Bailey Abuse Allegations

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
DDG Music Soulja Boy Issues Threatening Warning To DDG Amid Halle Bailey Allegations 1343
Halle Bailey Custody Son Halo DDG Allegations Hip Hop News Relationships Halle Bailey Reportedly Secures Temporary Custody Of Son Halo After DDG Allegations 435
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Drake Catches Painful Stray Amid Soulja Boy’s Bizarre Twitter Rant 2.7K
Variety Power Of Young Hollywood Event Presented By Facebook Gaming - Inside Relationships DDG Slammed For Rapping About Halle Bailey Relationship Insecurities On New Song 6.4K