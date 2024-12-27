Soulja Boy Clowns DDG For Gifting 1-Year-Old Son A Ferrari For Birthday

Soulja Boy gives DDG some advice on gift giving.

Soulja Boy is the first rapper to tell DDG to purchase his child something else for his birthday. The "Crank That Soulja Boy" hitmaker weighed in on DDG’s extravagant first birthday gift for his son, Halo—a red Ferrari. While he understands the excitement of first-time parenthood, he thinks the gesture might have been a bit over the top. Speaking at LAX, Draco offered a more practical alternative, suggesting that investing in a house would be a wiser way to spoil a child.

Halo, the son of DDG and actress Halle Bailey, turned one recently, prompting the lavish purchase. Given his age, the Ferrari is more symbolic than functional, as Halo won’t be driving anytime soon. Soulja Boy, however, didn’t entirely dismiss the idea of splurging. He suggested that a toy version of the luxury car might have been a more age-appropriate way to celebrate the milestone. Acknowledging the joy that comes with being first-time parents, Soulja Boy expressed understanding of DDG and Halle’s decision to go all out for their son. Still, he emphasized the importance of long-term investments over flashy displays of wealth. His advice reflects a more grounded perspective, highlighting the balance between celebrating milestones and securing a child’s future.

Soulja Boy Suggests DDG Buy Son A Home Instead Of A Ferrari For First Birthday

The debate over the Ferrari underscores the differing approaches to parenthood among celebrities, where opulence often meets practicality. Soulja’s comments add a thoughtful perspective to the conversation, reminding us that meaningful gestures sometimes outweigh extravagant ones. By law, a child can not get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle until the age of 16, with a driver's permit and an individual over 25 accompanying them.