DDG Responds To Intense Backlash Over Buying Halo A Ferrari He Can't Drive

DDG is someone who the internet loves to pounce on.

DDG and Halle Bailey may not be together anymore, but that does not mean they don't still have a ton in common. Perhaps their most important shared love is that for their one-year-old child Halo. In fact, Halo celebrated his first birthday over the weekend, and there were plenty of storylines to make their way throughout social media. However, there is one in particular that seems to have the entire internet in an utter state of confusion.

By now, you have probably seen that DDG bought his son a Ferrari for his birthday. No, we are not talking about one of those small kid cars that everyone wanted from the Sears catalog. Instead, we are talking about a real Ferrari with a high-powered engine that could go from 0 to 60 in the blink of an eye. Overall, it is easy to understand why this is such a ridiculous gift for an infant. Simply put, they can't drive it. Moreover, it would be unsafe for them to even be a mere passenger in the vehicle.

With all of this backlash in mind, DDG decided to go after his trolls on social media. In typical DDG fashion, he flexed his wealth and urged his haters to start doing better in life. "N****s mad cuz they son playin hot wheels and mines playin wit ferrari’s & M’s. Just work harder gang," he wrote. Considering the man is a YouTuber, he knows how to stir up drama while also getting under people's skin. He has no problem playing the villain role, and he pulls it off extremely well.

As for that Ferrari, only time will tell whether or not DDG keeps it until Halo is old enough to drive it. By then, the car might be out of date or out of style. One also has to wonder if DDG will be driving it himself, in an act of pure selfishness. Is it any of our business? Who knows.