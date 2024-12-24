DDG Responds To Intense Backlash Over Buying Halo A Ferrari He Can't Drive

BYAlexander Cole145 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Halle Bailey (R) and boyfriend DDG attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on December 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
DDG is someone who the internet loves to pounce on.

DDG and Halle Bailey may not be together anymore, but that does not mean they don't still have a ton in common. Perhaps their most important shared love is that for their one-year-old child Halo. In fact, Halo celebrated his first birthday over the weekend, and there were plenty of storylines to make their way throughout social media. However, there is one in particular that seems to have the entire internet in an utter state of confusion.

By now, you have probably seen that DDG bought his son a Ferrari for his birthday. No, we are not talking about one of those small kid cars that everyone wanted from the Sears catalog. Instead, we are talking about a real Ferrari with a high-powered engine that could go from 0 to 60 in the blink of an eye. Overall, it is easy to understand why this is such a ridiculous gift for an infant. Simply put, they can't drive it. Moreover, it would be unsafe for them to even be a mere passenger in the vehicle.

Read More: Halle Bailey & DDG Celebrate Son Halo’s First Birthday With Adorable Throwback Photos

DDG Does Not Care For Your Comments

With all of this backlash in mind, DDG decided to go after his trolls on social media. In typical DDG fashion, he flexed his wealth and urged his haters to start doing better in life. "N****s mad cuz they son playin hot wheels and mines playin wit ferrari’s & M’s. Just work harder gang," he wrote. Considering the man is a YouTuber, he knows how to stir up drama while also getting under people's skin. He has no problem playing the villain role, and he pulls it off extremely well.

As for that Ferrari, only time will tell whether or not DDG keeps it until Halo is old enough to drive it. By then, the car might be out of date or out of style. One also has to wonder if DDG will be driving it himself, in an act of pure selfishness. Is it any of our business? Who knows.

Read More: DDG Enrages Social Media After Proclaiming Himself The Best Rapper Alive

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
...