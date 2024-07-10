DDG Claps Back After Halo's Lineup Causes A Stir On Social Media

DDG wants people to worry about their own kids.

DDG, his partner Halle Bailey, and their six-month-old son Halo, are continuing to face the wrath of the internet after the rapper showed of his child's lineup. This wave of hate and backlash comes just a few days after the couple revealed their baby boy's face for the first time. Them taking this long to do so is nothing new for these multi-talented lovers, as Halle Bailey's pregnancy was kept hush hush as possible. When they did decide they were comfortable enough to share Halo to the world through wholesome family photos, some people just could not contain themselves. It led DDG to go off online, saying, "It just makes me mad. "But then I have to realize that my son is richer than them and he has a more successful life".

Now, the Pontiac, Michigan father of one is having to respond to more trolls and haters alike for the aforementioned haircut. According to The Shade Room, DDG shared a video of Halo getting his first-ever lineup at just six months old. He did begin to cry once the barber began to go to work with the trimmers. But papa bear was able to calm him down with a bottle and he wound up being just fine. A lot of social media users were critiquing this decision mostly because of how bad this could be for Halo's hair in the future.

DDG Is Being A Father To Halo & That's That

Additionally, there were others who were just roasting the fact that DDG decided to go through with this. However, DDG was not having any of it, going ballistic once again. "People got something got to say because I got my son a line up at six months. Listen y’all, y’all worry ’bout your own kids. He came out of my balls. Not yours. Worry about your own baby. Worry about your daddy. Why your daddy couldn’t afford you a haircut? Let me be a happy dad", DDG said. The multi-media figure even suggested that Black people are doing the majority of the talking, when instead they should be happy for him. "Why y’all always gotta say negative things about your own race? Instead, you should’ve just said the lining is crispy, cause it is, I know".