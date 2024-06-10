Halle Bailey And DDG Claim Viral Topless Video Is AI But Fans Aren't Buying It

Some fans feel like the AI is becoming a crutch for some celebrities.

Halle Bailey and DDG are no strangers to controversy at this point. Overall, their entire relationship has been scrutinized by the internet. There are some people who claim that DDG isn't good enough for Bailey. Meanwhile, there are others who felt it was outrageous for Bailey to cover up the fact that she was pregnant for so long. Due to the nature of the internet, everyone can have an opinion, and the couple understands this all too well.

However, the couple found themselves going viral on Sunday evening thanks to a video that was making the rounds on Twitter. This clip appears to be a bit older as it had previously been posted on Twitter, albeit with less reach. In the video, DDG can be seen startling Halle Bailey to the point where she accidentally reveals that she was topless. The camera cuts off quickly and it's unclear how the video ended up on Snapchat, in the first place. Well, while taking to Twitter, DDG blamed AI for the video, saying that artificial intelligence is "scary and weird." This ended up getting a retweet from Halle herself.

Halle Bailey Backs Up DDG

However, over on The Neighborhood Talk, fans were not buying DDG's explanation. In their minds, the video looked too real. Moreover, some feel like AI is being used as an excuse by everyone. "So all these celebrities gone blame AI? Some of this looking way too real fr," one person wrote. "It was an accident you got scared. And boob jumped out. Who cares but we not gonna keep whipping AI for everything that come out inappropriate," claimed another. Various other comments share the exact same sentiment, which goes to show how divisive the issue is.