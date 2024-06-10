Halle Bailey And DDG Claim Viral Topless Video Is AI But Fans Aren't Buying It

BYAlexander Cole850 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
66th GRAMMY Awards - 2024 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Halle Bailey and DDG attend the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Some fans feel like the AI is becoming a crutch for some celebrities.

Halle Bailey and DDG are no strangers to controversy at this point. Overall, their entire relationship has been scrutinized by the internet. There are some people who claim that DDG isn't good enough for Bailey. Meanwhile, there are others who felt it was outrageous for Bailey to cover up the fact that she was pregnant for so long. Due to the nature of the internet, everyone can have an opinion, and the couple understands this all too well.

However, the couple found themselves going viral on Sunday evening thanks to a video that was making the rounds on Twitter. This clip appears to be a bit older as it had previously been posted on Twitter, albeit with less reach. In the video, DDG can be seen startling Halle Bailey to the point where she accidentally reveals that she was topless. The camera cuts off quickly and it's unclear how the video ended up on Snapchat, in the first place. Well, while taking to Twitter, DDG blamed AI for the video, saying that artificial intelligence is "scary and weird." This ended up getting a retweet from Halle herself.

Read More: Halle Bailey Celebrates Her First Mother’s Day With Adorable Baby Halo Throwbacks

Halle Bailey Backs Up DDG

However, over on The Neighborhood Talk, fans were not buying DDG's explanation. In their minds, the video looked too real. Moreover, some feel like AI is being used as an excuse by everyone. "So all these celebrities gone blame AI? Some of this looking way too real fr," one person wrote. "It was an accident you got scared. And boob jumped out. Who cares but we not gonna keep whipping AI for everything that come out inappropriate," claimed another. Various other comments share the exact same sentiment, which goes to show how divisive the issue is.

Let us know what you think about this situation, in the comments section down below. Do you agree with the notion that AI is being used as an excuse these days? Do you believe DDG when he said the most recent viral video making the rounds was AI? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Halle Bailey & DDG Get Matching Tattoos To Celebrate 1st Mother's Day As Parents

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
"The Love Album" Listening PartyGossipDDG Shares Adorable Videos Of His Son Learning How To Jump9.0K
2022 Revolt SummitGossipDDG Performs At Southern University, Crowd Responds With Indifference: Watch4.8K
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers GameGossipHalle Bailey & DDG Get Matching Tattoos To Celebrate 1st Mother's Day As Parents559
Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 – ArrivalsGossipDDG Trolls Halle Bailey Pregnancy Conspiracy Theorists: "The Internet So Gullible"1491