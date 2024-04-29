DDG Reveals His Massively Monthly Salary & How He & Halle Bailey Manage Finances

DDG says he and Halle split costs for the baby.

DDG revealed that he earns over six figures every month from his work as a recording artist as well as a YouTube content creator. He detailed his finances during an interview with The Shade Room but refused to offer any exact numbers.

“I’m going to give you a wide range. I don’t want people to pocket-watch too crazy. On a low month, I’ll pull in a little hundred piece [$100,000]. On a high month, we can go anywhere from five [$500,000] and up,” DDG told the outlet. “I work very hard. A lot of people don’t give me credit for what I do, but being relevant in the space that I’m in for as long as I have, a lot of people look at me as an OG. Even though I’m 26, but I’ve been doing it since I was 19. I inspired a lot of the new creators that we are seeing now.” 

DDG & Halle Bailey Attend "The Love Album" Listening Party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Halle Bailey and DDG attend "The Love Album" Listening Party on September 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

DDG began his career by dropping out of Central Michigan University and working on his YouTube content full-time. Soon after, he signed with Epic Records and began work on his music career as well. More recently, he and his partner, Halle Bailey, welcomed their first child together. Further speaking with The Shade Room, DDG explained how he and his partner manage their finances as a couple. “50/50 is cool when it comes to … nah, not 50/50,” DDG said. “I pay for a lot of stuff. I don’t think 50/50 is a thing when you have money. Me and her have money so it’s a little different. For the most part, as a man, you know she will never pay for dinner, she will never pay for an Uber or trips and flights and stuff. I feel like that’s definitely my job. When it comes to our child, it’s a little different. We might split a night nurse here and there, you know what I mean? It ain’t even about the money, it’s just the principle, you know? The baby [is] 50/50.”

DDG Discusses His Finances

Check out DDG’s interview with The Shade Room above. Be on the lookout for further updates on DDG on HotNewHipHop.

