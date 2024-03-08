Halle Bailey Gets Emotional Explaining Why She Kept Her Pregnancy Secret

Right at the start of 2024, Halle Bailey gave birth to her first child. She named her new son Halo, something the later revealed the baby's father DDG came up with. While there was no official confirmation from Bailey that she was pregnant, that didn't stop fans from speculating. After fans broke down a snapchat video frame by frame and thought the spotted a brief look at a baby bump, rumors swirled. That's why many of her biggest fans weren't all that surprised when she eventually revealed that Halo had been born.

Earlier this week, she accepted an honor at the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards. During her acceptance speech she paid tribute to her newborn son. She compared her role in The Little Mermaid last year to the joy of being a mother. “it cannot compare to the biggest joy of my life. And that was becoming a mom to my perfect little angel Halo," Bailey said. She went on to elaborate on her choice to keep the pregnancy a secret. “There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone. Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that," she concluded. Check out a clip of her acceptance speech below.

Halle Bailey Talks About Her Son

Earlier this week, Halle Bailey appeared on the cover of ESSENCE. For her cover shoot she displayed her stunning post-pregnancy look in a scintillating red dress and stark black and white photos. She hasn't been nearly as shy about sharing her post-pregnancy life as during the pregnancy itself. She's done numerous interviews while also repeatedly discussing how she's feeling on social media.

