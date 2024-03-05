Halle Bailey Looks Stunning In Post-Pregnancy Essence Cover

Fans are hoping Bailey makes a return to music soon.

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Earlier this year, Halle Bailey hit fans with some major news. Pregnancy rumors had swirled around the singer and actress for months though she'd been purposefully quiet about acknowledging them. That's why fans had a variety of reactions to her "surprise" announcement that she gave birth to her first child in the first week of the new year. She later confirmed that it was actually the boy's father, DDG, who came up with what would eventually be his name, Halo.

Now Halle Bailey is getting back into her routine, starting with a new magazine cover showing off her post-pregnancy look. She appears on the newest edition of Essence Magazine, which highlights her specifically among a larger focus on black women in Hollywood. "thank you so much @essence for this incredible honor 🌹✨i’m forever grateful" she captioned her Instagram post sharing some of the pictures from the piece. In some of the pictures she's sporting a dark red dress stretching head to toe and in others, she posed in a more stark black and white. Check out all the photos she shared below.

Halle Bailey On The Cover Of Essence

In the comments fans make it clear exactly what they want next from Bailey, new music. She dropped her debut single as a solo artist last year which even resulted in a Grammy nomination. "HALLE DROP THE DAMN SONG" and "Okay but when’s the next single?" two of the top comments on her post read. Others just focus on her incredible looks. "The baddest mermaid i know" and "This kind of beauty is rare" two other comments read.

Halle Bailey first made her name as part of R&B duo Chloe & Halle alongside her sister. Their most recent album was the critically acclaimed Ungodly Hour which dropped a few years ago back in 2020. What do you think of Halle Bailey's new Essence cover shoot? Do you think she should focus more on acting or singing going forward? Let us know in the comment section below.

